WINCHESTER — Nearly 180 students competed in Frederick County Public Schools’ Science and Engineering Fair on Thursday at Shenandoah University.
Middle and high school students participated in 16 categories, with first, second and third place awarded in each. There also were several special awards.
For his project, Sherando High School freshman Justin Moss soaked dwarf sunflower seeds in various chemicals for 24 hours before planting them. Seeds soaked in water performed the best, while seeds soaked in isopropyl alcohol performed the worst. Justin, who won second place in the plant sciences category, said he wanted to see if he could find a way to help farmers grow crops faster.
Tiffany Cheung, a junior at Millbrook High School, made her own battery out of pennies and aluminum foil to find out which electrolytes found in common liquids would do the best job powering the battery. She tested Gatorade, brine, white vinegar and saline solution.
Gatorade came out on top.
“It surprised me,” she said about her findings.
She further tested her Gatorade-powered battery by using it to power an LED light, which stayed on for about a day.
Tiffany said the simple creation could possibly be used to provide batteries to people in other countries who don’t have access to them.
Meghan McAndrew, a junior at Millbrook, studied the effect of using egg whites versus egg yolks on the height of a baked muffin. She won third place in the chemistry category.
Meghan said she’s found a lot of recipes that call for egg whites, so she wanted to know what would happen if she used the yolks.
Her project showed that muffins made with eggs whites were the shortest, meaning they’re probably the most dense. As more fat was added with the egg yolks, the taller the muffins grew.
McKenna Hardy, a seventh-grader at Admiral Byrd Middle School, looked at different solutions that could affect the time it takes for ice to melt. The idea came about after she watched someone having trouble scraping ice off a car windshield.
McKenna predicted and later found in her experiment that rubbing alcohol melted ice the fastest compared to water, vinegar or salt.
“Since alcohol has a lower freezing point, it won’t refreeze like water,” she said.
The following special award winners for this year’s fair include:
Benjamin Appling — Valley Health Winchester Medical Center Best in Show (High School Division)
Katelyn Palmer — Valley Health Winchester Medical Center Best in Show (Middle School Division)
Georgia Doody — Most Creative from Blandy Experimental Farm (High School Division)
Miley Hanna, Penny Kulp and Arielle Hanna — Most Creative from Blandy Experimental Farm (Middle School Division)
Corrine Smith — Most Innovative from Blandy Experimental Farm (High School Division)
Blake Arnold, Josh Miller — Most Innovative from Blandy Experimental Farm (Middle School Division)
Connor Lloyd — International Electronics and Electrical Engineers (IEEE) Technology Innovation (High School Division)
Gillian Banks and Rosemarie Dojcak — IEEE Technology Excellence (High School Division)
