STEPHENS CITY — A Frederick County man who was struck from behind by a car while riding a Razor Kick Scooter on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) has died, according to state police.
Justin Michael Pusey was southbound on Front Royal Pike, less than a mile south of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), when the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on May 25. He was rear-ended by a driver in a 2017 Hyundai Ioniq, according to an email from state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
Pusey, 32, of the the 2400 block of Berryville Pike, was thrown from the scooter. He died at Winchester Medical Center on May 28.
In a search warrant affidavit seeking a blood sample to determine if Pusey was riding the scooter while intoxicated, Trooper Joshua M. Myers wrote that Pusey was wearing all black and was in the right lane when struck.
Pusey had a pending driving while intoxicated charge in Frederick General District Court over a May 5 traffic stop. He was due in court on June 17.
