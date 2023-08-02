WINCHESTER — Country music artist Scotty McCreery will headline the 13th Patsy Cline Classic this fall, local entertainment company Russ Potts Productions Inc. (RPPI) announced Wednesday morning in Handley High School's Patsy Cline Theatre, where the concert will take place.
Part of Handley's 100th anniversary homecoming weekend celebration, McCreery will join the ranks of artists like Willie Nelson, The Beach Boys and LeAnn Rimes, all of whom have performed at the event in the past.
McCreery won Season 10 of "American Idol" in 2011, and has since become a double-platinum artist with numerous accolades to his name, including ACM's New Artist of the Year Award in 2011 and a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for his music video "The Trouble with Girls" in 2012.
"This is the exact, fun kind of night that will be perfect for the Patsy Cline Classic. Scotty is so likeable ... he brings an energy that the crowd loves. He lights up in the joy of singing songs together with his audience," said Chris Mitchell, a radio personality at Shenandoah Country Q102.
This won't be McCreery's first visit to Winchester since becoming a country music star. In 2013, he was Grand Marshal of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
A portion of proceeds from this year's Patsy Cline Classic, presented by Glo Fiber for the second year in a row, will benefit the Winchester Education Foundation — a nonprofit organization that helps support the students, teachers and staff in Winchester Public Schools through efforts like grants and scholarships.
"The Patsy Cline Classic is always a great event. We're excited, once again, to bring in a big name artist," said Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. "[We] appreciate the ... long-standing support of the Winchester Education Foundation. It's just another example of their commitment to the students of Winchester."
Van Heukelum also took a moment to recognize RPPI's namesake, the late Russ Potts, who represented the Winchester area as a Virginia state senator and served as executive director of the Winchester Education Foundation, among other things. He died in 2021.
The Patsy Cline Classic will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in Handley's Patsy Cline Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $45. Officials encourage interested parties to get them soon, as the show is expected to sell out.
For more ticket information, visit Eventbrite online https://tinyurl.com/2s48d3md.
