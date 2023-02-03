Alfred Mosher Butts realized in 1933 that the one aspect of word games which stymied their popularity — as opposed to card games at that time — was a lack of scoring. He was on to something. Fifteen years later, Butts and an entrepreneur/game lover named James Burnot trademarked the game Scrabble, according to Hasbro.com. The word game spread slowly. But it eventually took off and pushed past the realm of trend to that of classic game, and one that lends itself to tournament-style play.
One local man is about to bring the magic of competitive Scrabble to the area on Feb. 11 when the Winchester Virginia Scrabble Tournament will take place at Italian Delight Restaurant at 640 Warrior Drive in Stephens City.
In an age when millions of people play online Scrabble and other word games daily, one might wonder if people would pay $40 to show up for an entire day's worth of in-person Scrabble. The resounding answer is: Absolutely. Yes!
Rick Settle, of Stephens City, is organizing the tournament and arranged for 24 players to compete. There is already a waiting list for spots.
Settle understands the magic of playing the competitive board game in-person. He attended his first tournament in 1998 and caught the bug. At his second tournament in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he ended up winning all 14 games he played, enjoying his own low-key Scrabble style “Queen’s Gambit” moment. This bumped him up to a higher level of play by the North American Scrabble Players Association (NASPA).
NASPA keeps records on sanctioned tournaments to enhance tournament organization and make sure players compete at a level commensurate with their skill. “My rating went from a 600 to 1,100 overnight. I was thrown immediately into the division with the best players," Settle says.
While Settle is currently ranked in the top 10 players in Virginia, and the tournament has attracted some of the top players in the country, he encourages anyone interested to give competitive play a try since players typically play against others who are similarly ranked. He notes that the average winning score of a tournament game is around 350 points, with top players hitting 400. But, players don’t need to have those scores to enter the world of tournament play or enjoy recreational Scrabble gatherings.
While it was uncommon for someone to move up as quickly in the ranks as Settle did several decades ago, he says it happens more often now. “The players that are coming in now often go 7-0. Then, the next thing you know they are playing at the top after just a few tournaments,” he says. Settle surmises this might be from the practice newcomers have had from playing online Scrabble.
Nerves shouldn’t stop newcomers from giving tournament play a try either, according to Settle. Even seasoned pros get the jitters before a match. It’s part of the experience. “I still get butterflies before each tournament,” Settle says. “It’s just like baseball when I was a pitcher. I’d feel like I used to feel when I was sitting in the bullpen!”
Playing in-person Scrabble tournament-style is a different experience than playing online. When Settle talks about Scrabble strategies, he recounts the styles of play involved by his friends, family members and competitors and what he has learned from them. Even though players do not chit-chat during tournament matches, there is plenty of time to discuss their passion for the game and get to know one another socially and as competitors. The atmosphere and challenge has drawn Settle into playing in more than 100 tournaments over the years. But, his 100 pales in comparison to a player he knows who has participated in more than 1,000.
There are certain tournament rules, techniques and strategies that rely on face-to-face interaction in a way that online play does not. Players must use a digital time clock and remember to start and stop the clock after each move during play. They must learn how to deal with the imminent distractions that come along with having others in the room during matches. They must abide by etiquette that is designed to prevent table-talk, movement or noise to distract the other player. Each competitor must keep track of their own score on a special score sheet paper, while also keeping track of their opponent’s score. They are also responsible for keeping track of the words that are played. Challenging a word involves a rule-bound procedure.
There is one rule that might make fast players smile and ruminators cringe. There’s a penalty for going over the 25-minute time allotted for a match. A player is penalized 10 points for each minute of overtime.
Whether players join a tournament or compete at home, Settle readily shares several secrets to mastering the game. Being a Scrabble enthusiast, this writer’s ears immediately perked up when Settle started talking about the many tools winners employ when they place tiles on the board. When I scheduled the interview, I asked Settle if he would play a tournament-style match with me. While we worked our way through the interview, I realized how much more I stood to learn about not just putting down words, but playing the game. I got increasingly nervous about getting pummeled by his Scrabble mastery.
“If you’re hot and you’re grabbing good tiles, it will boost your score,” Settle explains with a smile. “But, the best advice I got was to always play to win. Don’t play not to lose. Play to win.” He advises taking calculated risks now and then. He advises not holding on to a high-point letter too long. Waiting several turns for a triple letter space to drop a “z” on, for example, might prevent you from drawing fantastic tile combos from the bag. And he says if a player has two or more of any letter they should try to offload the duplicates.
Thinking ahead and playing tiles wisely for a strong “leave” on your rack that will allow you to build a bingo (a seven letter word that gets you a 50 point bonus) later in the game is the way to go. He adds that taking a zero on a turn in order to swap letters or fish for a needed letter can be a bad idea since matches are often determined by just a few points.
The more a player employs these strategies, the more tricks they will find to develop winning techniques. Settle has a magic blue binder that is filled with papers he has studied to help him memorize two and three letter playable words (some obscure, some not), short j, q, x and z words, vowel “dumps” (words that allow you to rid your rack of an abundance of vowels), i dumps, u dumps, “hooks” (two letter words that can be hooked onto the front or back of other words with a tile to make a three letter word) and top-rated bingo “stems” (three different six letter combinations that allow for a plethora of bingos).
While some of the strategies Settle uses to win might make a newbie’s head spin, they can become second nature and help players overcome areas of weakness. Settle humbly describes himself as a pretty average person and admits with a chuckle that “I would be a really great player if I could spell.” He says once in a while, a competitor challenges him on a word and he holds his breath hoping that he spelled the word correctly. Sometimes players purposely try to sneak a “phony” onto the board to get rid of tiles. That’s a word that looks like a word. And, it’s up to the person sitting across the table to call the competitor out on it at the risk of being penalized themselves if the word turns out to be real.
Suffice it to say, there can be nuance in Scrabble play. “You don’t necessarily have to have a huge vocabulary, but it can certainly help,” Settle says. “However, if you’re really good at abstract reasoning and you can see a board it helps. You’ve got to see where the openings are. It’s kind of like chess in that way.”
As far as the game between Settle and this writer, let’s just say that this tournament-style Scrabble rookie didn’t win. But I didn’t get pummeled either, which has piqued my interest in learning more about those hooks and stems. I will likely request a rematch down the road to settle the score with Settle.
Meantime, Settle says he hopes the tournament and the associated buzz about it stirs up interest in the game. Links to Scrabble Tournaments across the nation, including the upcoming one in Stephens City, can be found at cross-tables.com. Since the tourney filled up fast, Settle thinks it could plant the seeds for local Scrabble enthusiasts to start up a Winchester/Frederick County Scrabble Club for people to meet for regular play. If you are interested, contact Settle at ricksettle15@comcast.net to let him know you are game to jump on board.
