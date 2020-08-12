WINCHESTER — Darlene Tallman has come up with her own way to kill the destructive spotted lanternflies invading the area.
The Winchester retiree’s eradication method involves a fly swatter, a garden hose, lots of containers and some careful note-taking.
According to Tallman’s calculations, she has killed 1,504 spotted lanternfly nymphs and 769 adult lanternflies in the yard of her Muse Drive home. She keeps the dead insects in rubbing alcohol-filled containers behind her house.
Tallman’s obsession with spotted lanterflies began last summer when she says officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture visited her neighborhood looking for the insects. They told her the invasive pest had been spotted at another location in Winchester, and they were trying to determine the extent of the infestation.
Scientists believe spotted lanternflies made their way to the U.S. from Asia in 2014 on a delivery of ornamental landscaping stone. The pest has reportedly been in the Winchester area since 2018 and has spread within a 60-mile radius of the city.
Spotted lanternflies destroy trees and plants by drinking the sap.
Tallman has seen their damage firsthand.
“They’ve almost killed my maple tree,” she said on Tuesday.
While spotted lanternflies like to congregate on hardwood trees such as black walnut and maple, Tallman has discovered something they don’t like: water.
Her spotted lanternfly-killing routine involves an early morning walk around her yard with her Jack Russell terrier, which stirs up the insects in the grass and sends them crawling up her maple and oak trees. That’s when she whips out her fly swatter and starts smacking them. She does a similar check around lunchtime. Around dinnertime, she breaks out her garden hose, puts in on the “jet” setting and aims it at the top of her maple tree, which sends the lanternflies swarming to the oak tree, then she shoots water at that tree. When the lanternflies land on the ground, she kills them.
She joked that her daily pest patrol has given her “something to do” during the coronavirus pandemic, which has many people staying close to home.
In the spring, Tallman plans to hire a pest control company to do a thorough spraying of her yard in hopes of saving her trees and shrubs. She’s learned about a soy-based product that smothers spotted lanternflies when they hatch in April or May.
Tallman also will be on the lookout from September to May for spotted lanternfly egg masses, which she said look like “putty” on trees, fences, firewood or pretty much any surface. They can be scraped off using a knife or thin card. Once the mass is removed, it should be submersed in rubbing alcohol or sealed in a plastic bag.
Experts are still trying to figure out how to stop the spotted lanternfly infestation.
“My whole neighborhood is filled with them,” said Tallman, who added that she keeps in touch with the USDA officials about the insects.
