A search continued Monday for the Warren County 17-year-old who went missing after a boat capsized Saturday morning in the Chincoteague Bay.
Nathan Jenkins is the missing teenager, according to a member of Browntown Baptist Church. Browntown is just east of Bentonville in Warren County.
The search was being conducted using side-scan sonar, drones and airplane methods, according to Matthew Rogers, spokesperson for the Virginia Marine Resource Commission.
Jenkins was with three others in a jon boat that capsized Saturday morning as they prepared to go duck hunting, Rogers said.
Corey Alles, of Bentonville, was found dead by the U.S. Coast Guard. A Good Samaritan was able to rescue the two others.
A vigil for Alles and Jenkins is scheduled to be held at Browntown Baptist Church, 12 Browntown Road at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
A winter storm presented unfavorable boating conditions on Saturday morning including water temperatures in the low 40s, air temperatures in the low 20s, and 12-15 mile per hour winds, Rogers said.
Agencies involved with the search Monday included Chesapeake police, Virginia Beach police, Virginia Beach fire units, the Northampton Sheriff’s Office, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, Chincoteague police, Virginia Marine police and the Virginia Port Authority, Rogers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.