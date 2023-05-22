LURAY — The search for Mateo Cobo Zevallos ended after remains were found in Shenandoah National Park, according to a press release from the park.
The body of a male believed to be Mateo Cobo Zevallos was discovered by searchers Sunday at 12:15 p.m. The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and determination of cause of death.
Zevallos was reported missing to the Fairfax County Police Department on May 6. He was last seen leaving his home in Oakton on May 5 on his way to George Mason University, according to officials.
Based on information received May 16, the press release stated, Shenandoah National Park rangers began looking for Zevallos’s vehicle. They located the car in the northern area of Shenandoah National Park in a parking lot that serves the popular Overall Run Falls Trail.
The park established a search operation on May 17, which continued through the weekend. The remains were found in the park about 1.6 miles from where the car was parked, in steep terrain near several rock outcrops, the press release stated.
Trails in the Overall Run area that were closed for search operations have been reopened.
