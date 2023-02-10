WINCHESTER — A Winchester man was arrested Thursday following the execution of a search warrant at 954 Wayne Drive by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, according to state police Supervisory Special Agent Joshua T. Price.
Ronald W. Speir Jr., 51, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Price stated in an email.
Approximately 28 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $4,200, 53 grams of cocaine with a street value of $5,300, one firearm, $15,898 in currency and two vehicles were seized from the home, according to Price.
During the investigation leading up to Thursday's search warrant, the task force purchased approximately 31 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $4,650 and 3.5 grams of cocaine with a street value of $350.00 from Speir, Price wrote in his email.
Personnel from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Winchester Police Department assisted with the investigation.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County sheriff's departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester police departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
