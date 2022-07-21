WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board is seeking a new interim superintendent in the wake of J. David Martin’s sudden resignation.
Martin served as interim superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools for 19 days, from July 1 until his resignation was accepted by the School Board on Tuesday night on a 6-1 vote, effective immediately.
It was stated at the meeting that Martin resigned for personal reasons.
Martin did not elaborate about his resignation during the meeting and declined to discuss it afterward. But he did say during the meeting that people had been “extremely welcoming” and that moving forward “Frederick County schools has positioned themselves to open school and be extremely successful.”
The board voted to accept Martin’s resignation following a roughly one-hour closed session.
School Board Chairman Brandon Monk told The Winchester Star that Martin’s resignation was voluntary and that he “thoroughly enjoyed working with him in the short stint that he’s been here. Sad to see that he’s moving in a different direction.”
While another interim is sought, FCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction James F. Angelo and Assistant Superintendent for Administration Vernon Bock will fill the role.
Monk said the board has begun the process of identifying candidates for interim superintendent, and he expects a replacement to be selected “in the near future.”
The board appointed Martin to the interim post on June 28. Several candidates were considered for the position. He succeeded David Sovine, who retired June 30 after 11 years as the division’s superintendent. Sovine is now superintendent of Washington County, Maryland, Public Schools.
Martin was being paid $18,000 per month while the board conducted its search for a permanent superintendent.
The Winchester Star on Wednesday submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for Martin’s resignation letter and related correspondence.
Martin was chosen to lead the division on an interim basis, in part, because he has more than 20 years of experience as a school superintendent. His career began in Winchester as a special education teacher.
Though his tenure as interim superintendent was short, he seemed to have made a positive impression.
During the meeting’s citizen comments portion, Stonewall District resident Christie Scarborough, who has often criticized the school division, said Martin reached out to her and other parents and that they had a good conversation. She said he made her feel “heard.”
“I just wanted to come up here and say that I really appreciated that,” Scarborough told Martin. “That was meaningful. It meant a lot to me. You’re a great guy. I don’t want to rag on any previous superintendents, but I don’t see any other superintendent before going as far as you did.”
Last week, Martin promised the Frederick County Board of Supervisors budget transparency and said he would get them a detailed line-by-line item budget in September. His words seemed to reassure several supervisors who previously criticized Sovine’s budget process.
Adkins, who was the only board member to vote against accepting Martin’s resignation, said after the meeting that he did so because Martin had “done a great job.”
“He did promise the Board of Supervisors that he would go ahead and have that line item budget by the end of September,” Adkins said. “You know, he’s given the marching orders to all the [school] administration out there. [A line item budget] can be done.”
Adkins said he had confidence in Martin and didn’t think his resignation was the right move.
“I wish we could have had him stay,” Adkins said. “But you know, he’s got his personal reasons why he wanted to leave.”
With Martin’s abrupt departure, Adkins said the school division needs “someone to captain this ship.” He said not having a superintendent “does look bad” and makes it look like “we don’t have our act together.”
Monk said the school division on Wednesday sent out a Request for Proposals for a permanent superintendent.
