Winchester Police Cpl. Sean O’Connor (second from left) sits while his K-9, Riggs, rests during a search by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday afternoon. Winchester police officers and Virginia State Police troopers assisted in the dragnet for 21-year-old county resident Tristan Michael Dohm, who was wanted on fraud and failure to appear in court charges in Loudoun County. The search began about 2:45 p.m. in the Tavenners Trailer Court on Indian Hollow Road in Frederick County after authorities said Dohm fled from a deputy. He was apprehended by county police dog Tex and his handler Deputy Anthony J. Kendra and other deputies in the area of Margaret Lane and Fox Drive about 5 p.m., according to Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
