LURAY — A search is underway in Shenandoah National Park for Jerry Bailey, who was reported missing to park rangers early today, according to an SNP media release. His backpack was found in Pinefield Hut off Skyline Drive near mile 75.2.
Bailey was last seen Wednesday. He is 75 years old, 5 feet 11 inches, 180 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.
Shenandoah National Park activated a full-scale search operation today. The search is led by the park's search and rescue personnel aided by Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Additional resources have been requested.
If anyone thinks they may have seen Bailey, please call 540-999-3422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.