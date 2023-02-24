WINCHESTER — A search warrant that was executed at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Cameron Street lead to the arrest of four people and the seizure of several grams of crack cocaine, more than 70 unidentified pills, a handgun and approximately $1,600, according to a media release from the Winchester Police Department.
These individuals were arrested: Rondelle Jackson, 51, was charged with failure to appear warrant; Barron Gordon, 36, was charged with contempt of court; Tavious Jones, 25, was charged with possession of Schedule I or II narcotic and probation violation, and Marvin Cooley, 54, was charged with possession of Schedule I or II narcotic.
Additional charges could be made later, the release indicated.
The search warrant was executed "as a result of proactive police efforts of the Winchester Police Department (WPD) Community Response Team, patrol officers, and our crime analysis program," the release stated.
