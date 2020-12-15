WINCHESTER — If you’re dreaming of a white week before Christmas, congratulations. Your wish is about to come true.
The National Weather Service in Sterling is forecasting a significant snowstorm on Wednesday, starting gradually in the morning and gaining intensity around lunchtime. By the time things taper off shortly after midnight, there could be 8 inches or more of snow on the ground.
“At this time, it doesn’t appear there will be a mix of snow, freezing rain, stuff like that,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Zubrick said on Monday. “It looks like it will be all snow, and it will snow for a good eight to 12 hours.”
Total accumulations will hinge on Wednesday’s daytime temperatures. Zubrick said thermometers in the Winchester area are expected to hover around 30 degrees Fahrenheit. If it gets colder, expect more accumulation; if it gets warmer, expect less.
Regardless, Zubrick said a measurable snowfall on Wednesday is practically a certainty.
Expectations of a world in white have already triggered local snow-removal crews to get ready for Mother Nature’s worst.
Sandy Myers of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Monday that VDOT will spray brine on the interstates and some primary roads today in anticipation of Wednesday’s storm
“The crews will be out Wednesday morning and, as soon as the first flakes fall, they will begin treating the roads,” Myers said. “We’ll start with the interstate system and the primary-road system to make sure that the main routes are open.”
VDOT is responsible for clearing Interstates 81 and 66, as well as all public roads in Frederick and Clarke counties. Winchester, which is an independent city, takes care of its own streets.
Robert Clark, street crews supervisor for Winchester, said on Monday that 300 tons of salt were recently delivered to City Yards, so trucks will be ready to roll as soon as Wednesday’s winter storm begins.
The responsibility for clearing parking lots and private streets falls upon the individuals or entities that own them.
James Printz, president of Greatscapes Property Management Group LLC of Winchester, which provides snow-removal services to more than 50 clients including subdivisions, restaurants, distribution centers, government facilities and more, suspects Wednesday will mark the start of a very active winter.
“We’ve got a great team internally and contractors that have worked for us for years,” Printz said on Monday. “When you’ve got a big [winter weather] event, it’s a real blessing to have good people on your side.”
This will be the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s first snowstorm during the COVID-19 quarantine. With so many people working and attending school from home, overall traffic throughout the region is lighter than it has been in years, but Myers said she isn’t sure if that will result in a smoother snow-removal process.
“It remains to be seen how all of that plays out,” she said. “But if we get a very heavy snow — say, over 8 inches — that’s going to impact things no matter what.”
Gale Marple, the manager of Jno. S. Solenberger’s True Value Hardware store at 832 Berryville Ave. in Winchester, said on Monday that some customers had already come in to stock up on snow shovels, ice melt and other items to help them clear sidewalks and driveways.
“Most people will come in tomorrow [Tuesday] when they realize, ‘I don’t have a shovel,’” Marple said. “That’s how it usually works.”
Zubrick encouraged everyone to be extra cautious on Wednesday, even if they don’t plan on leaving home.
“The first snow of the season, you’re not used to how slippery it gets,” he said. “You can fall walking out your front door to get your paper or mail.”
For the latest weather information, visit the website of the National Weather Service at weather.gov.
