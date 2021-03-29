STEPHENS CITY — Thanks to persistence and a bit of divine intervention, the Family Drive-In theater at 5890 Valley Pike has a new lease on life.
The theater, which turns 65 this year, faced an uncertain future after its owner, Jim Kopp, died on Jan. 4 due to complications from COVID-19 and his family decided to sell the business.
Pastor Andy Combs of What's New Worship in Winchester expressed interest in taking over the theater because his church had been attracting huge crowds there for the outdoor, socially-distanced worship services it had offered since May.
"We were running about 120 cars [per service] with four or five people per car," Combs said on Saturday.
Combs was primarily interested in leasing or buying the theater's projection and audio equipment, but the Kopp family wanted to sell all of the business assets to a single buyer. That led Combs to seek advice from other theater owners and potential investors.
"I got on Facebook, looked up a few different drive-in pages," he said. "I thought, well, maybe there's something out there that I could find, some type of grant or some person who wants to help keep a drive-in open."
That's how Combs found Andrew Thomas, a Texas businessman who owns several indoor and drive-in theaters near his hometown of Houston.
"He said, 'Hey, there's this drive-in that's been around forever and the owner unfortunately died from COVID,'" Thomas said about Combs. "He kind of laid out what the situation was, and I ended up talking with Martin [Kopp], who was Jim's son and executor of his estate."
A short time later, Combs received a surprise text message from a Tennessee-based booking company called Awakening Events announcing that two canceled concerts at the Family Drive-In, which Jim Kopp booked before his death, were suddenly back on the schedule. Combs said that's how he learned Thomas had bought the theater.
Thomas, who declined to say how much he paid the business, owns everything but the 10-acre plot of land where the Family Drive-In is located. That belongs to Tim Dalke of Woodstock, who has agreed to continue leasing the property to Thomas for at least the next four years.
Thomas said he plans on showing first-run movies on the drive-in theater's two screens, the same way Kopp did.
"He really built up that location and made it a strong draw," Thomas said of Kopp. "Every single weekend, they had people out there who drove in from D.C., Baltimore, farther south in Virginia. It was not at all rare for them to have an audience that included people who drove two, two-and-a-half hours. Most of that was due to Jim's work."
Thomas also hopes to show some older family movies like "Jurassic Park," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Twister."
"What's been interesting about the past year with COVID is that it has changed people's willingness to come out and watch older films," Thomas said. "I've been doing drive-ins now for almost seven years and prior to this, we really couldn't get crowds to come out for repertory products. They only wanted to see the big, new movies."
An official reopening date for the Family Drive-In has not been determined, but Thomas said he hopes to welcome back customers in late April.
The once-canceled concerts that are back on the theater's schedule are: Christian music acts Zach Williams and Mac Powell will perform at the drive-in on April 10, and Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac is set to play on May 12. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for both shows, and tickets are available at awakeningevents.com.
Additionally, What's New Worship has been given the green light to continue offering outdoor church services at the theater, starting with a community Easter service this Sunday starting at 10 a.m. that will include a free breakfast and an Easter egg hunt. The public is invited.
Combs said church members are so excited about returning to the drive-in, they've already started sprucing up the property and its facilities.
"We appreciate what was done for us, and we want to be able to give back to the community," he said.
Thomas said he wants to improve the Family Drive-In while carrying on the excellent traditions established by Kopp. That includes retaining as many of Kopp's employees as possible. The theater's longtime projectionist, Ron Graham, has already agreed to stay on to help manage operations.
"Customer service matters a lot to my wife and I," Thomas said. "At the end of the day, my staff and the customers who come in are the ones who make it possible for my kids to eat."
Combs said he still can't believe how perfectly everything involved with the theater's sale fell into place. The business has been given a second act, What's New Worship has been given a new lease on life, and the community has been granted the opportunity to continue enjoying the Family Drive-In for years to come.
"The whole thing, how it happened, it's just a godsend," he said.
(2) comments
Wonderful!
This is awesome news! Can’t wait to return.
