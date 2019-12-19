BERRYVILLE — Tuesday night, there was nowhere to park outside the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center or anywhere nearby along Chalmers Court. Nor was there much room in public areas of the two-story building to stand, let alone sit.
A crowd estimated by county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty at "350-plus" attended the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' evening session. All but a few were there because of their interests in gun rights, which they had heard would be discussed during the meeting, even though it wasn't on the agenda.
More than 40 people addressed the supervisors during a public comment period. Most asked them to adopt a resolution declaring the county to be a Second Amendment sanctuary out of fear that the 2020 General Assembly, when in convenes in Richmond in January, will pass laws restricting Virginians' ability to own and use firearms as part of proposed gun control measures.
Lichty approximated that at least 250 people were in the meeting room. That was about 100 more than it was designed to accommodate. People filled the seats and stood along three walls. Several sat on the floor.
Those who couldn't get into the room waited outside its doors and elsewhere in the building. But their presence made county officials aware of their concerns about proposed state legislation.
During the supervisors' afternoon meeting, 15 out of roughly 40 people in the audience presented their gun control concerns.
The supervisors didn't engage in dialogue with any of the speakers. Chairman David Weiss only informed speakers when they exceeded the three-minute time limit.
Also, the panel took no action at either meeting on the sanctuary resolution request.
"No action was taken ... because the item was not on the agenda," county Public Information Director Cathy Kuehner wrote in an email on Wednesday. "The board is taking all comments made during citizens comment periods ... into consideration and will now consult with legal counsel. If the Board of Supervisors takes action, it will be done at a public meeting with advance notice given."
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, didn't return a phone call on Wednesday for comment.
Most speakers voiced opinions along the line of those expressed by Jesse Lipinski of Shenandoah Farms.
If the proposed legislation is passed in the General Assembly, Lipinski said, "We'll all be turned into criminals for owning an inanimate piece of property that has no will of its own."
"You just can't make up stuff that violates our Constitution," said Tom Caldwell, who lives near Berryville. "The board (of supervisors) must act" and say the county won't enforce any laws that violate citizens' rights, he said.
Gun control measures now before the General Assembly are "bad laws that will violate our God-given rights to keep and bear arms," said Republican Del. Dave LaRock of Loudoun County, who represents part of Clarke.
"Clarke County will not sit idle while our rights and freedoms are violated," LaRock said.
He pledged that state lawmakers will hear concerns voiced to them by opponents to the gun control bills.
Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd said that because of incidents such as mass shootings that have happened nationwide in recent years, "We live in a dangerous world."
"If law-abiding citizens wish" to protect themselves and their families, Byrd said, "they should have access to a gun ... and a dog with a big bark." Her comment received thunderous applause from the audience.
Jesse Russell of Berryville told the supervisors he is "not anti-gun" but "not everyone here tonight" favors the county becoming a gun rights sanctuary.
"What I'm worried about," Russell said, "is our county becoming divided" politically. He said he doesn't want to see the supervisors start casting votes along political party lines.
Eighty-three out of Virginia's 95 counties (including Frederick County), nine of its 38 independent cities, and 19 towns have adopted Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions recently.
