WINCHESTER — Unable to determine who fired at least eight shots into the air during a June 13 domestic dispute between a couple, police have now arrested both people.
“It’s a he said/she said situation,” said Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman on Thursday.
The dispute began in Francedebor Chaela Carter’s home in the 100 block of Fay Street and continued outside the home, according to police. Carter told police her ex-boyfriend Lamont Debonta Torns assaulted her and took her 9 mm semi-automatic pistol. Carter, who is pregnant with Torns’ child, said she tried to get the gun back and he fired multiple shots into the air despite youths being nearby in a parking lot. Police say they collected eight shell casings at the scene.
Torns, 25, of the 14000 block of General Washington Drive in Woodbridge, was charged after the incident with assault and battery of a family member, reckless handling of a firearm and eight counts of discharging a firearm in public. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on July 13.
Deputy William M. Comstock wrote in a criminal complaint that Torns refused to speak at the scene. However, after being hospitalized and receiving three staples in his head, Comstock said Torns made a statement. He said the argument was over Carter drinking despite being pregnant — alcohol during pregnancy can cause mental or physical disabilities to a child and increases the chances of miscarriage and still births — and that she pointed the pistol at his head when he tried to leave the home.
Outside the home, Torns said he grabbed the gun and the shots were fired as the two struggled over it. Torns said as he was getting into his vehicle to leave, Carter pistol-whipped him causing the head injuries.
Carter, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with malicious wounding, abduction, assault and battery of a family member, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Carter is free on a $5,000 bond. She is due in court at 3:30 p.m. Aug 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.