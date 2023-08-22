HARRISONBURG — The federal criminal trial of the former director of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority hit a snag on its second day during jury selection.
Jennifer McDonald stands charged with 34 counts of wire and bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. Federal authorities accuse McDonald of committing the offenses from 2014 through 2018.
An indictment handed up in August 2021 charges that McDonald used EDA money without the Board of Directors’ permission to engage in schemes, mostly involving real estate, for her own financial benefit. Authorities say McDonald defrauded the EDA of approximately $20 million.
McDonald appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg on Tuesday with her appointed federal defense attorneys Andrea Harris and Abigail Thibeault. Assistant U.S. attorneys Sean Welsh, Andrea Broach and Rachel Swartz are prosecuting the case. U.S. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon is presiding over the trial.
The court started jury selection on Monday to whittle down the number of potential jurors through a series of questions with a goal of finding enough people to serve on the panel and remain impartial during the trial.
The court resumed the process on Tuesday morning with a different pool of potential jurors. Approximately 10 minutes into questioning, a potential juror said she had joined a real estate firm that had just dealt with fraud and embezzlement and, as such, she didn’t think she could remain impartial.
Another person said he knows and has worked with McDonald.
A third person said he had read a lot about the case in the media and didn’t think he could remain impartial during the trial.
Dillon then asked the attorneys for both parties to meet with her in the jury room. The judge and the attorneys returned to the courtroom about 30 minutes later. Dillon excused the group of potential jurors, saying they were no longer needed.
“You never know what’s going to happen in a trial,” Dillon said.
However, once the group left the courtroom, Dillon explained that she excused the entire group because of comments made by a potential juror in the presence of the others.
Dillon said the court would need to call in another group of potential jurors and conduct the selection process again, which she scheduled for Thursday. This group would not have completed a questionnaire given to potential jurors prior to the selection process. The potential jurors left from the selection process conducted on Monday will come to court on Wednesday.
