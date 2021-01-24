Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.