WINCHESTER — A 2-0 lead isn’t usually cause for concern, but 78 seconds into Saturday’s Class 4 Northwestern District game with Kettle Run, Handley boys’ basketball coach Zach Harrell called a timeout.
It wouldn’t be the last time Harrell felt the need to stop the game in the first quarter out of displeasure from what he was watching. But once the Judges got going, they showed why they’re the favorite to emerge as district champions.
After scoring only six points in the first seven minutes of the game, Handley blitzed Kettle Run with a 16-2 run over a 4:05 stretch to take a lead it never came close to relinquishing.
When it was all over, the Judges had a 59-41 win that completed a sweep of their four opponents in the first half of the district schedule. The 4-0 Judges have defeated Culpeper County, Liberty, Fauquier and Kettle Run (1-4) by an average of 27.2 points per game (70-42.8). No one has come closer than 15 points.
Demitri Gardner (25.8 points per game) had 20 points overall and nine rebounds over the last three quarters, Chaz Lattimore scored 16 points and Stephen Daley had eight points for Handley, which beat the school that ended their season in the district semifinals last year.
Harrell’s high standards for the Judges eventually got them going.
“I burned some timeouts early just to get us to come in and just say, ‘Hey, we’re not executing,’” Harrell said. “We’re messing up the plays, we weren’t getting in the spots that we’re supposed to. Those guys came out and started to get where they’re supposed to, and we started having some success after that.”
Handley trailed 8-6 when Harrell called a timeout with 1:41 left in the first quarter. A Gardner drive and finish at the basket with seven seconds left put the Judges up 10-8, and in the second quarter, Handley showed what it can do when it’s firing on all cylinders.
The Judges scored 12 of the first 14 points as part of their 16-2 run that gave them a 22-10 lead with 4:21 left in the first half. Gardner had 10 points in the run.
Handley went into halftime with a 26-15 lead, and defense was a big reason why. The Judges forced seven turnovers in the second quarter and were able to convert some of those into transition points, and held Kettle Run to 3-of-14 shooting over those eight minutes.
The Cougars were able to hang around for much of the second half, but Kettle Run could never get closer than eight points, the last time at 34-26 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.
The Judges had a lot of success with dribble penetration in the second half, particularly Lattimore.
The senior beat a defender off the dribble by going right while stationed outside the arc on the right wing and finished with a layup to make it 47-30, this after running the floor for a layup after grabbing a defensive rebound for the Judges’ previous basket. Lattimore — who scored 12 of his points in the second half — later had a feed to Daley for a layup after driving into the paint.
“In the second half, we were running a lot of sets, and what we started to notice was Kettle Run was getting a little tired,” said Harrell, whose team made 15 of 25 field goal attempts in the second half. “They were starting to stand up a little bit, so we went to the rack with our dribble-drive. Those guys are starting to make plays, unselfish plays, dumping it down to the big guys. We really started to progress after that.”
Harrell said the Judges need to pick it up in the rebounding department (Kettle Run had a 31-23 edge over the last three quarters), but Handley is doing a lot of things well right now.
On Saturday, that got them a little revenge against Kettle Run, which beat the Judges 47-45 in the district semifinals last year after Handley beat the Cougars by 30 points and 24 points in their two regular-season meetings.
“It was personal, very personal,” Gardner said. “We weren’t going to let the same thing happen again.”
The rest of the district teams have their work cut out for them if they want to beat the Judges, who will play all four of their district opponents for the second time this week. It starts with Fauquier at home at 7:30 p.m. today.
“It’s very hard to beat the same team twice,” Gardner said. “We’re going to try and prepare as much as we can to try and make the same outcome that happened the first meeting [with all opponents].”
Jacob Robinson and Cooper Gohlmann had 10 points each for the Cougars. Kettle Run attempted only two free throws, making one.
Class 4 Northwestern District standings: 1. Handley 4-0; 2. Culpeper County 3-1; 3, Fauquier 3-2; 4. Kettle Run 1-4; 5. Liberty 0-4.
