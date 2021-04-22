WINCHESTER — Get your motor running! The Winchester Rescue Mission’s second Rescue Ride is about to hit the streets.
The sequel to 2019’s cross-country motorcycle-riding opus will begin on Memorial Day, May 31, at Mission Auto Repair on Valley Avenue in Winchester.
Unlike the first Rescue Ride, a fact-finding adventure to learn more about homelessness that lasted two weeks and journeyed from Winchester to Los Angeles, this one will take nine days and is staying relatively close to home.
“We’re going to start and end in Winchester,” Brandan Thomas, executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission on North Cameron Street, said on Tuesday. “We’re going to go from Virginia to North Carolina, over to Tennessee and Kentucky, back to West Virginia and then here.”
Those states, along with South Carolina, comprise the Bluegrass District of Citygate Network, a national organization that supports and advocates for independent, faith-based homeless shelters in North America. Thomas serves as vice president for the network’s six-state Bluegrass District.
Along the route of this year’s ride, Thomas said he and his fellow Rescue Riders will be visiting a dozen homeless shelters to lend a hand and learn more about how different localities are dealing with homelessness in the age of COVID-19.
“Just checking in and seeing how everybody’s had to make adjustments and change over the course of the pandemic,” Thomas said. “Homelessness has changed drastically since the last Rescue Ride.”
Thomas said he is in the process of lining up event sponsors to help cover the costs of the trip, including fuel and food. There will be no lodging expenses, though, because the riders plan on sleeping in the homeless shelters.
Next month’s ride will also serve as a fundraiser for the Winchester Rescue Mission. Every motorcycle rider who is participating — eight have signed up so far, and there is room for more — has agreed to raise at least $1,000 for the mission. Thomas said the first Rescue Ride, combined with proceeds from WINC Radio’s 2019 Chain of Checks charity drive, brought in enough money for the mission to hire a full-time mental health counselor to work with the homeless men and women being sheltered by the nonprofit organization.
The plan for this year’s trip is to videotape portions of the ride for a possible documentary. Thomas said he is still trying to secure $250,000 in financing to produce a documentary about the first Rescue Ride, and he recently received a pledge to cover half of the production costs. It remains to be seen if the new footage will be worked into the first documentary once the remaining $125,000 is raised or if the video will be used at a later date to create a second film.
The starting point for this year’s Rescue Ride, Mission Auto Repair at 2409 Valley Ave., is a new automotive service center that has partnered with Winchester Rescue Mission to help customers and the community. As part of its business model, a portion of the shop’s proceeds are donated to the Rescue Mission. Additionally, owner Brad Hindman of Winchester employs, trains and mentors mission residents to help them overcome homelessness and become self-sufficient.
“They’re going to do their grand opening [in conjunction] with our takeoff,” Thomas said.
To learn more about, volunteer for or donate to this year’s Rescue Ride, call 540-667-5379, email info@winrescue.org or visit rescue-ride.org.
