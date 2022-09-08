WINCHESTER — The second suspect in a brutal December beating outside a bar near Winchester has admitted guilt.
Christian Cano-Zalpa, 21, of the 11100 block of Lakeside Drive in Hagerstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court to a single count of assault and battery. He was originally indicted for malicious wounding but, in exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced that felony charge to misdemeanor assault and battery, and dismissed a second felony charge of malicious wounding by a mob.
Cano-Zalpa's plea came three weeks after his co-defendant in the case, 22-year-old Orlando Espinoza-Jimenez of the 100 block of Arch Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious wounding in exchange for the dismissal of a second charge of malicious wounding by a mob.
Espinoza-Jimenez, who had been held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County since being indicted and arrested on Feb. 10, was sentenced to five years in prison, but all of that time was suspended except for the six months he had already served. He was released on Aug. 18 and will spend the next four years on supervised probation.
Cano-Zalpa was also indicted on Feb. 10 by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury, but he was not taken into custody until June 17. One month later, on July 28, he posted a $50,000 bond and was released pending trial.
After pleading guilty Tuesday to a single count of assault and battery, Cano-Zalpa was sentenced to 11 months in jail with seven months suspended and placed on supervised probation for one year.
According to court records, Espinoza-Jimenez told investigators he and Cano-Zalpa attacked the victim on Dec. 19 outside the 81 Bar and Grill at 360 Gateway Drive north of Winchester because the man gave him a dirty look.
After Espinoza-Jimenez hit the victim with his fists, the man ran and was tackled in the bar's parking lot by him and Cano-Zalpa. When the victim was on the ground, Espinoza-Jimenez kicked him in the ribs and Cano-Zalpa kicked his face.
At a bond hearing in March, Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Marie E. Acosta said the victim suffered "significant brain injuries" and will likely need cosmetic surgery to fully repair his wounds.
As part of Espinoza-Jimenez's sentencing in August, he was ordered to pay $8,794 in restitution to Valley Health to reimburse the Winchester-based healthcare provider for the cost of treating the victim.
On Tuesday, Cano-Zalpa was ordered to pay $7,055.95 in restitution to three facilities that provided medical services to the victim. Of that amount, $6,688.47 will go to Valley Health, $199 will be paid to Winchester Radiologists and $168.48 will be given to Virginia Brain and Spine Center of Winchester. Payment is due in full by Aug. 18, 2026, court records state.
