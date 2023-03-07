WINCHESTER — The second trial of a man accused of abusing his baby daughter so badly that she became permanently blind is underway in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Joshua Michael Reed, 39, of Frederick County, is charged with two counts of child abuse by a parent, two counts of child cruelty and a single count of malicious wounding. If convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The charges stem from injuries allegedly sustained by his 3-month-old daughter on April 25, 2021, while she was in Reed's care. In addition to blindness, doctors said the baby also suffered fractures to her ribs, right tibia (shinbone) and right clavicle (collarbone).
Reed initially faced a Frederick County Circuit Court jury on Oct. 17. Three days into what was scheduled to be a five-day trial, jurors who were being led into the Joint Judicial Center in downtown Winchester saw Reed arriving while wearing a jumpsuit issued by the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. Judge William W. Eldridge IV declared a mistrial that day because in Virginia, jurors are not allowed to see defendants in shackles or a jail uniform because it can potentially taint their opinions regarding guilt or innocence.
Reed's second trial began Monday with jury selection, which took most of the day because 80 potential jurors were summoned to Frederick County Circuit Court. By late afternoon, a 14-member jury of eight women and six men had been seated. Two will be randomly selected as alternate jurors at the end of the trial and, as long as the 12 others are able to deliberate the case, will be dismissed after closing arguments, which are expected to be delivered on Thursday or Friday.
Testimony in the case began Tuesday morning with the baby's mother giving an emotional recounting of the events that preceded her daughter's injuries.
The mother said her baby was always content when she was with her but would cry for long periods of time when she was with Reed. She also said the baby suffered occasional bumps and bruises while with Reed, but the mother accepted Reed's explanations that all the marks on her body were due to simple accidents.
On the morning of April 25, 2021, the mother was working in her home office and Reed was alone with the girl, now 3 months old, in the living room of the home they shared in Frederick County. The mother said she came running when she heard the baby crying hysterically.
When the mother entered the living room, her daughter "was screaming and her eye was swollen underneath," she said on Tuesday. "It was turning colors."
A short time later, the mother said, the swelling had worsened and her baby's left eye was bloodshot. She told Reed they needed to take her to a doctor immediately, but he wanted to wait until that evening when the girl had a previously scheduled appointment with her pediatrician. The mother prevailed and she and Reed took the baby to the MedExpress Urgent Care at 207 Gateway Drive near Winchester, then to Winchester Medical Center's Emergency Department.
When hospital physicians in Winchester saw the severity of the baby's eye injury, they transferred her to Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. In Fairfax, doctors performed a full body scan and discovered the baby had broken bones in various stages of healing, had lost her eyesight due to dislocated lenses and detached retinas, and suspected child abuse. She was then transferred to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
While on the witness stand Tuesday, the mother was shown photos of her daughter's injuries that were taken by medical staff on April 25 and 27, 2021. Every time Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kristen Zalenski held up a picture showing the baby with a severely bruised eye, the mother sobbed and turned away. Eldridge eventually called for a 10-minute recess so the mother could compose herself.
The baby is now 2 years old and reportedly experiencing developmental delays. The mother said on Tuesday that her daughter is still not walking or crawling, and her diet is limited to baby food and formula.
Reed was indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on Sept. 9, 2021. He was taken into custody on Sept. 29, 2021, and has been held without bond ever since at the regional jail near Winchester.
The defendant has not testified in either of his trials, but consistently told investigators he did not know how his daughter got hurt and claimed to be at work in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, on some of the occasions when the baby's mother noticed injuries on the girl's body.
Reed is being represented by defense attorney David Hensley, who in the previous trial intimated that someone other than his client may have abused the baby.
