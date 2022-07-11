FRONT ROYAL — The second trial in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s fraud conspiracy case involving its former executive director started Monday against a local solar power company.
The EDA claims in its lawsuit filed in Warren County Circuit Court in March 2019 that Jennifer R. McDonald, while serving as its chief administrator, used agency money without permission to engage in schemes with more than a dozen co-defendants for her own financial gain.
The EDA claims in its lawsuit that co-defendants Earth Right Energy Solar Commercial LLC and its owner Donald F. “Donnie” Poe accepted unlawful payments from McDonald without the authority’s board of directors’ permission.
The EDA claims in court documents that Poe and Earth Right Energy defrauded the authority; converted the money for its own purpose; received unjust enrichment from the agency’s funds; and conspired with others in the alleged scheme that took place in the summer of 2018.
The EDA seeks $945,037 in damages from the defendants related to the installation of solar panels on the authority’s Kendrick Lane office building.
Earth Right Energy denies any wrongdoing and instead puts the blame for any alleged fraudulent activity on the authority’s board of directors at the time. Earth Right Energy also alleges in a counterclaim that the EDA owes the company $27.3 million related to a contract it had with Warren County Public Schools to install solar power equipment on nine of the division’s school buildings.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson is presiding over the trial scheduled to last the week. The court seated the 10-person jury at noon and attorneys for both parties presented opening statements to lay out how they plan to prove their cases. Cullen D. Seltzer and Karissa D. Kaseorg represent the EDA with Kaseorg presenting the opening statement. William D. Ashwell gave the opening statement for the defense.
Kaseorg told jurors the defendant “tricked” the EDA into entering both solar equipment deals with claims that the proposal for the school buildings wouldn’t cost the authority or the county anything. Kaseorg told jurors the EDA would prove that Poe and Earth Right Energy knew that the EDA, McDonald or the School Board had not gone through the required public procurement process needed to pursue the schools proposal.
In response to Kaseorg’s opening statements, Ashwell told jurors to ask as they hear the evidence “who tricked who?” Evidence would show the “absolute dysfunction” of the EDA and “how it did and did not run,” Ashwell said.
Ashwell also said his client completed the work on the Kendrick Lane solar project, undercutting Kaseorg’s argument that Earth Right Energy owes the plaintiff any money.
Poe owned and operated Earth Right with managing partner and former co-defendant Justin Appleton. The court dismissed Appleton from the case after the EDA agreed not to sue him via a non-suit.
The complaint states that Poe and Appleton “entered into multiple agreements with Defendant McDonald purporting to oblige the Warren EDA even though Defendant Poe knew, from previous conversation with Warren School Superintendent and former Warren EDA Chair (Luke) Greg Drescher, that the Warren County Public Schools did not approve of any agreement to purchase and install solar power equipment from Earth Right Energy, LLC for any Warren school properties.”
The EDA also claims in the same lawsuit that Poe and McDonald engaged in a real estate deal in which she used authority money to buy property on Faith Way. The scheme involved transfers and sales of the property between McDonald, her companies Daboyz LLC and MoveOn8 LLC and Poe.
The court previously granted a motion for partial summary judgment that removed McDonald from the lawsuit. Through an agreement reached by the parties, McDonald does not admit wrongdoing but agrees she is liable for $9 million to the EDA.
