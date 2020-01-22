Lord Fairfax Community College is hosting another speaker as part of its Tech Bytes series.
Local technologist Gary McGraw, who co-founded the Berryville Institute of Machine Learning, will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the college in Middletown.
“We are so excited to welcome Gary McGraw to our campus this week,” stated Sally Voth, spokesperson for Lord Fairfax Community College, in an email. “He was a trailblazer in the software security field, and is once again leading the way — this time when it comes to the security of machine learning. With the encroachment of artificial intelligence into more and more areas of our lives, his interactive presentation couldn’t be more timely. We welcome the public to come to his presentation and learn the latest developments in this technology.”
McGraw’s talk will focus on the security of machine learning, as opposed to using machine learning for security, according to a statement from the school.
The Berryville Institute of Machine Learning soon will release a report identifying 78 particular risks in machine-learning systems, according to the statement. McGraw writes in a statement that it’s important to not take security for granted or overlook security in the rush to adopt artificial intelligence.
Tech Bytes is a new series of presentations by industry professionals who are connected to technology. Those wanting to attend the Tech Bytes, which are open to the public, are asked to register at sites.google.com/email.vccs.edu/techbytes/Home.
