WINCHESTER — Read to a dog, take home a free houseplant, laugh at a puppet show, enjoy an ice cream sundae — and, oh yes — get a close look at a live groundhog during Come Out of Hibernation Day on Saturday.
To tempt people out of their warm houses, Handley Regional Library System is offering eight different activities at all three library branches, including a giant Groundhog Day celebration at Bowman Library. There is no charge for any of the activities.
Come Out of Hibernation Day is the library system’s busiest day of the year. Last year’s event drew more than 1,800 visits and almost 700 program attendees all day long.
Activities are taking place at all three library branches: Bowman Library on Tasker Road near Stephens City, Handley Library on Piccadilly Street in Winchester and the Clarke County Library in the town/county office building on Chalmers Court in Berryville.
The cornerstone of the fun-filled day is the annual Groundhog Day Celebration, which begins at 11 a.m. at Bowman Library. Not only will a live groundhog make an appearance, but there will be puppet show featuring “Bowman Bill,” who will give his prediction for the end of winter. Kids and their families can also enjoy crafts, stories and other activities.
Saturday’s event will also celebrate the end of the Winter Reading Program. Awards and certificates will be presented to the children who signed up earlier this month.
At the end of the celebration, free ice cream sundaes will be given out.
An indoor plant clinic also begins at 11 a.m. at Bowman Library. Presented by Extension Master Gardeners (EMG), the program will educate attendees on how to take care of plants and allow them to take home a free easy-to-grow houseplant — including mother-in-law tongue, spider plant, pathos and African violets.
Several talks are scheduled:
• Orchids and Ferns in Your House with EMG James Jones at 11:15 a.m.,
• Plant Division, Repotting & Care Tips with EMG Joey Waters at 12:15 p.m.,
• Plants can Make Me Feel Good! with EMG Helen Lake at 1:15 p.m.
Other activities include a screening of the movie “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at Handley Library and children will have a chance to read their favorite book to a patient four-legged friend during the Paws for Reading program at Bowman and Clarke County libraries.
Here is a schedule of events at the three libraries:
10 a.m. — Chess at Bowman Library
10:30 a.m. — Family Time at Handley Library
11 a.m. — Groundhog Day Celebration / Winter Reading Finale at Bowman Library
11 a.m. — Lego Club at Handley Library
11 a.m. — Indoor Plant Clinic at Bowman Library
12 p.m. — Family Film, “Secret Life of Pets 2,” at Handley Library
1 p.m. — Paws for Reading at Bowman Library
2 p.m. — Paws for Reading at Clarke County Library
