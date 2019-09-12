WINCHESTER — Dan Shaner hadn’t lived on South Stewart Street long before he knew he and his wife had chosen the right house for their retirement years.
A big fan of high school sports, Dan heard the announcer over the loud speaker one fall day saying “it’s first and 10” during a Saturday football game at nearby Handley High School.
“Actually, I probably heard the marching band first,” said Shaner, a retired lawyer who moved to the house at 704 S. Stewart St. with his wife Pat in 2017. “That was the most delightful moment.”
The house may have been in the right location for the Shaners, but it needed renovating — particularly the small outdated kitchen.
The Shaners’ kitchen renovation is one of five on the 19th annual Kitchen Kapers tour, a fundraising event sponsored by Quota International. Proceeds from this year’s tour will help support the club’s projects including helping out Fremont Street Nursery. The tour takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The five homes on this year’s Kitchen Kapers tour are:
• 704 S. Stewart St.,
• 533 Courtfield Ave.
• 167 Ballygar Drive
• 100 Bluebell Court
• 209 Summerfield Drive
Tickets are $20 in advance at Kimberly’s, Venice Italian Restaurant and Lantz’s Pharmacy and Gifts. Tickets purchased at the door the day of the event are $25.
The Shaners, who previously lived on 5 acres in Fairfax Station, had zeroed in on the Winchester area when they began looking at houses for the next stage of their life. Pat, a real estate agent, took Dan around to see house after house, but he liked only one. But there was a problem with the Stewart Street house: it was for rent and not for sale.
The house, though, ticked off the must-have boxes: it was near downtown so the couple could walk to shops and restaurants and it was old (the house was built in the 1920s). It was also near Handley where their son-in-law, Mike Dufrene, had recently been hired as principal.
“This was the only house that Dan saw that he liked,” Pat said. “But what could I do? It wasn’t for sale.”
But Dan knew that was the house they wanted, so he called the owner and they agreed on a price.
The Shaners lived in a rental house nearby while the work was being done on their new kitchen, which was created from three small rooms. Set on the far left of the first floor, the former kitchen had just enough room for the cook but no visitors. Next to the kitchen was a small powder room and next to that was the breakfast nook. The renovation knocked out all the walls and removed the small bathroom and breakfast nook to create one kitchen anchored at the end by a peninsula.
Pat wanted a modern kitchen with lots of cabinet space but she also wanted to retain the flavor of the 1920’s home. The classic cabinets are painted the color of a portabello mushroom. White quartz countertops and oversized white subway tile make the kitchen bright and sleek.
The Shaners worked with architect Tim Van Dyke for the layout (in addition to the kitchen renovation, the master bedroom was moved from the first floor to upstairs). Randy George with Cavalier Kitchen & Baths designed the kitchen and Paul Miller of Make Nest was the interior designer.
With such a functional kitchen, the Shaners now have plenty of time to cheer on the Judges. Being able to walk to Handley for football and basketball games makes the decision to retire to Winchester — and buy the Stewart Street house — a real winner.
