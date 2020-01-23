BOYCE — The 10th Annual Seed Exchange will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Blandy Experimental Farm.
Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to swap seeds, plants, roots, cuttings and stories with fellow gardening enthusiasts.
Admission is free.
Thanks to a bountiful donation of commercial seed, everyone who attends — even you don’t bring any seed to swap — will be able to take home 10 packets of free seed.
Those who do bring seeds to share can take what they need.
There will be two rooms of seeds — one for ornamental seeds, bulbs and cuttings in the Library and one for vegetable and herb seeds in the Parkfield Learning Center.
In addition to hands-on workshops and demonstrations, there will be a garden book and magazine swap and the first 300 attendees will receive a free packet of organic carrot seed and sunflower or cleome seeds.
When packaging seed to share or exchange, put about 25 clean, dry seeds into a small container (envelope, bottle or jar). Label with common name, Latin name, date and any growing information you have.
Check to be sure you do not bring any alien invasive plants included on the State Arboretum of Virginia’s Invasive Species List: http://blandy.virginia.edu/arboretum/virginia-invasive-plants.
The Seed Exchange is co-sponsored by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association (NSVMGA) and the Foundation of the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Experimental Farm.
Members of NSVMGA will be on hand to answer gardening questions. NSVMGA (www.nsvmga.org) serves the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. Extension Master Gardeners are volunteer educators who work within their communities to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices through sustainable landscape management, education, and training.
Blandy is on U.S. 50 in Clarke County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.