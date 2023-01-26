The 12th Annual Master Gardener Association's Seed Exchange will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the library and dining room at Blandy Experimental Farm at the Virginia State Arboretum, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce.
Those interested in gardening are invited to swap seeds, plants, roots, cuttings and lots of information with other guests and volunteers.
“We’ve got 3,000 bean seeds,” said Master Gardener and gardener association publicity chairperson, Lynn Hoffmann. “For some reason, people save their beans.”
New this year are tree and shrub seeds, and Hoffmann said they’ll have seeds from various shrubs that can grow in the valley, including Japanese snowball seeds and goji berry seeds.
Other giveaways will include seeds for vegetables, herbs, perennials and annuals along with bulbs and cuttings, vines, woody plants and commercially packaged seeds donated by growers, retailers or fellow gardeners.
They’re also expecting to have 1,000 daffodil bulbs that are ready to be forced, which Hoffmann said gardeners do when they start their daffodils inside during the winter following three months of cooling down the bulbs. Start each bulb in a vase with rocks and a little water at the bottom, she said, and around Easter time, it’ll flower inside, she said.
The seed exchange is co-sponsored by the Foundation of the State Arboretum at Blandy Experimental Farm (FOSA) and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association (NSVMGA).
Admission and parking are free, and it isn’t required to bring seeds to share.
“If you don’t have seed to share, please come join us anyway and go home with up to 5 packets of seed,” a recent news release from the NSVMGA says.
In addition to the seed exchange, the event will include a gardening book and magazine exchange, an “Ask a Master Gardener” session, an information station and hands-on demonstrations, activities for children and vendors with plants and other items for the gardener.
They’ve also made up gift bags for the kids, Hoffmann said. “So that’s a little bit different.”
Those who bring plant materials to share should label their items and put them in small bags or containers suitable for swapping, the release says.
Seeds can be put in envelopes and labeled. Each envelope should contain enough seeds appropriate for planting a home garden area.
Guests should avoid bringing seeds that are more than 2 to 4 years old and should check to be sure they do not bring any invasive plants.
They can check plants on the State Arboretum of Virginia’s Invasive Species List at blandy.virginia.edu/planting-resources at the bottom of the page to make sure what they’re bringing is safe to plant in area gardens.
Hoffmann expects a much larger turnout than last year when she said inclement weather forecasted for that afternoon dulled their numbers earlier in the day.
“We kind of had a blizzard last year, but we still had 250 people come,” she recalled.
“This year, the weather is supposed to be good, so we’re hoping for two or three times that many people.”
Regardless, those who show up toward the end should still find something to take home with them, Hoffmann said.
“With 3,000 bean seeds, we’re still going to have plenty.”
For more information and tips for saving seeds, visit https://nsvmga.org/events/seed-exchange.
