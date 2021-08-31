WINCHESTER — The Selah Theatre Project of Winchester has partnered with the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department to offer classes for young people interested in the performing arts.
"We want to make sure that youth have access to the arts as much as possible," said the theater's artistic director, LaTasha Do'zia. "Frederick County Parks and Rec is completely gracious and open to the program."
Tony Baker, marketing manager for Frederick County Parks and Recreation, said his department enjoys working with outside agencies to offer activities and sessions that the county would otherwise be hard pressed to offer on its own.
"We have people that help with art programs, hiking programs — there's a whole list of vendors that we use," Baker said. "That helps us to offer a wider range of programming to the community."
"It's a beautiful win-win relationship," Do'zia added.
This isn't Do'zia's first time working with Frederick County Parks and Recreation. When she first launched the nonprofit Selah Theatre Project in 2012, she signed on as a contractor with the department to offer arts-related classes to county residents. A short time later, Selah relocated to Warren County and ended the partnership with Frederick County Parks and Rec.
"Since then, they had a couple of things — WLT (Winchester Little Theatre) did a camp this summer and a couple of other theater folks came through — but nothing concrete and stable," Do'zia said about the department's recent arts-related offerings.
Last year, Selah moved into a new home at 811 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester, allowing it to renew its partnership with Frederick County.
Starting next month, Selah will offer seven courses for its fall session through the county's Parks and Recreation Department. Each class will meet once a week at 811 S. Loudoun St.:
- Wee Stage Acting (ages 3-5) — Sept. 7 through Nov. 2. Cost is $210 per person; registration deadline is Thursday.
- Junior Stage Acting (ages 9-12) — Sept. 7 through Nov. 2. Cost is $210 per person; registration deadline is Thursday.
- Acting Through Song (middle and high school students) — Sept. 7 through Nov. 2. Cost is $210 per person; registration deadline is Sept. 7.
- Music and Me (kindergarten-2nd grade) — Sept. 8 through Nov. 3. Cost is $75 per person; registration deadline is Sept. 6.
- Valley Voices Youth Choir (ages 9-14) — Sept. 8 through Nov. 3. Cost is $160 per person; registration deadline is Sept. 6.
- Center Stage Acting (ages 6-8) — Sept. 9 through Nov. 4. Cost is $210 per person; registration deadline is Sept. 7.
- Senior Stage Acting (ages 13-17) — Sept. 9 through Nov. 4. Cost is $210 per person; registration deadline is Sept. 7.
Additional courses will be offered this winter through Selah and Frederick County Parks and Recreation, Do'zia said.
"It's a great partnership," she said. "Not only that, it's affordable. Scholarships are available on my end."
To apply for a scholarship or learn more about Selah Theatre Project, visit selahtheatreproject.org. To register for one of the fall courses being offered by Selah and the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department, visit fcva.us/departments/parks-recreation and click on the "Register Now" button.
