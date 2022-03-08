A story about a mother and daughter’s bond is at the heart of Selah Theatre Project's latest play, “Terms of Endearment.”
The story follows Emma, played by Selah newcomer Beau Bostock, who is often exasperated by her highly opinionated mother, Aurora, played by Paige Ulevich.
“They talk every day about their problems, from Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma's struggle in her troubled marriage,” a theater news release explains. “But when they need one another the most, their relationship has turned from a typical mother/daughter bond to best friends.”
The play also stars Richard Clem as Garrett, Jacob Reed as Flap, Corinna Taylor as Patsy Clark/Doris/Nurse and Paul Martin as Doctor Maise.
Directed by LaTasha Do’zia, it’s adapted by Dan Gordon and based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry.
The 1983 film won five Academy Awards, including best adapted screenplay by James L. Brooks.
“It’s almost identical to the movie,” Do’zia said of the play.
It’s a small cast of three veteran Selah actors and three who are new to the theater, but Do’zia said they offer a rare level of commitment to artistry.
“They have been probably the most patient, involved and invested cast since the pandemic,” she said. “They have been really, really digging deep into these characters.”
“Terms of Endearment” has some mature language and topics, but it’s “a funny and touching story that captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, lovers, both old and new,” the release says.
The cast is great at “finding the comedic moments,” Do’zia said.
Though audience members might recall the film for its sad moments, she said, “The rest of the show is pretty hilarious.”
Performances will be at Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown at 7 p.m. on March 18, 19, 25 and 26 and at 3 p.m. on March 20 and 27.
Seating is limited because of COVID-19 regulations at LFCC. Audience members are required to wear masks during the performance.
For tickets, visit selahtheatreproject.org/terms or call 540-686-5185.
