WINCHESTER — Selah Theatre Project in downtown Winchester will present three performances of “Women of Shakespeare” Sept. 24-26 at the venue at 811 S. Loudoun St.
The play, directed by Kathryn Milton and featuring local actresses, is a collection of women’s monologues from some of William Shakespeare’s most popular plays.
“The performers make Ophilia, Desdomona, Juliet and others come alive again,” Milton said in a media release. “You see their suffering, their humor, their cleverness and how they overcame their demeaning position as women in a male-dominated society.”
Performances on the theater’s second stage are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25, and 3 p.m. Sept. 26. Seating is limited and patrons are asked to purchase tickets in advance for $10 each at selahtheatreproject.org/upcoming.
Selah Theatre is a nonprofit arts organization founded 10 years ago by LaTasha Do’zia of Stephens City. Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Do’zia to serve on the Virginia Commission for the Arts, a state-sponsored organization that supports and promotes artistic and cultural events throughout the commonwealth.
