WINCHESTER — The latest production from Selah Theatre Project of Winchester shines light on one of the darkest days in modern American history.
“26 Pebbles” by Eric Ulloa tells the story of the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
According to a media release, the one-act play is being performed by the teen ensemble of Selah Theatre Project. The diverse cast of actors from Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties portray over 20 real-life residents of the small New England town.
“Although it is a tough subject to discuss, it is something that our students are dealing with on a daily basis,” director and Selah Theatre founder LaTasha Do’zia said in the release. “Our students have shooter drills and lockdowns [at school] to prepare for the worst nightmare possible. They want to talk about it, so why not give them the space to be heard?”
The play does not recreate that horrible day when 20-year-old Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 26 people — 20 children ages 6 or 7 plus six adult staff members — before taking his own life. Rather, it focuses on how the shootings rippled throughout the entire community.
“We want to advance our acting skills while bringing a hard subject on stage for a chance at open communication with leaders in our school districts,” Naomi Greenwalt, one of the “26 Pebbles” cast members, said in the release.
“26 Pebbles” will be performed at Selah Theatre Project, 811 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester, at 7 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday. Additional performances will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20, and 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or online at selahtheatreproject.org. Proceeds support the theater and The Kids Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
