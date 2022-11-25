There’s no need to whine about not knowing which wines to buy for holiday dinners and gifts this year. We reached out for some tips from local wine expert Mike Good, who owns an online wine company, timelesswines.com, as well as the Timeless Wines retail store in Middletown.
Q. What type of wine would pair best with a holiday dinner of roast turkey, roast beef, and roast pork?
A. “Christmas dinner, I like to have big reds on the table — Syrah from Northern Rhone Valley France, or Shiraz from Australia’s Barossa Valley. Something about a meaty wine and cold weather just works. For those looking for something light, Prosecco and Christmas go hand in hand — light bubbles with a crisp finish.
“For roast turkey, the norm is Chardonnay or Pinot Noir, but an overlooked option is Trocken or dry-style Riesling. Sweetness would overpower your classic Thanksgiving foods.
“Rule of thumb: Savory with savory wines, sweet wines with sweet foods. These dry-style Riesling will complement your turkey or other white meat dishes wonderfully.
“The higher acidity in these wines brings a perfect balance to the palate. It will also make a great pairing with your hors d’oeuvre and the low alcohol ABV (alcohol by volume) will keep all your guests arriving upright for the main course!
“Roast beef: Italian red from Tuscany. My first choice being Brunello di Montalcino. These dry-style reds made from Sangiovese are just acidic enough on the palate not to be beaten down by the fat in the beef, yet still hold brooding red fruit flavors on the finish. Try Collemattoni, one of our top producers in the region.
“Roast pork: I recommend Spanish wines from the Ribera del Duero region. First to mind is always Pago de Carraovejas. An excellent savory wine meant to be paired with savory pork dishes.”
Q. What wine do you suggest for New Year’s Eve?
A. “New Year’s isn’t New Year’s without Champagne. I always recommend my favorite producer, Roland Champion.
“For those looking to save a few bucks, look to countries like South Africa for sparkling whites such as Colmant Brut Chardonnay.”
Q: What wines would you recommend for gifts?
A. “A gift, if money is no object — look for 2018 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon, Continuum is one that is always on our wish list. 2018 across the board was an excellent vintage for Cabernet Sauvignon.
“Need a bottle to have in hand when arriving at a dinner party? Navigator California Cabernet Sauvignon — this low-cost alternative will impress the host with its silky palate. As well, it drinks at a much higher price point than it cost!”
Q. This year’s Beaujolais nouveau has been released. Are these early wines popular in the U.S.?
A. “Most Beaujolais nouveau we sell is shipped out of state; we sell very little locally. We do sell a good bit of the 10 Beaujolais Cru locally and nationally. In the right vintage, these can be exceptional cellar-worthy wines that can maintain a fruitful many years after release.”
