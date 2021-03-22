FRONT ROYAL — Little did Kimberly Hancock know that when she taught herself how to code about 25 years ago that she would one day be teaching children how to do the same behind-the-scenes work.
Hancock, a Front Royal native who spent about 25 years in Austin, Texas, after graduating from Warren County High School in 1990, now owns and operates her own Code Ninjas dojo at 217 E. Main St., Suite 4, in Front Royal.
The coding school is for students, referred to as ninjas, ages 7 to 14. The program teaches ninjas how to code video games. They start by learning JavaScript and then move on to LAO and C Sharp, also known as C#.
The core program is a five-year program that takes kids on a journey of coding – the final project is launching their own app that can be purchased and downloaded.
The dojo has about a dozen ninjas. The youngest is 7 and the oldest is 13.
Hancock said the coding industry has grown to be more attractive to younger students after games like MineCraft and Roblox hit the market.
“I do think that video games are one of the best platforms for them to learn. MineCraft and Roblox are all based on coding,” she said. “If we can get the kids under the hood, they get really excited and can see how they can be a part of the game. It makes them even more excited.”
Ninjas in the program sign up for scheduled lessons, where they can then come into the dojo at their scheduled time. Others can sign up for individual events at a scheduled time. The facility can have about five students with two instructors there at a time.
Code Ninjas will also have a spring break camp during Warren County Public Schools’ spring break from March 29 to April 2. The camp, for students ages 11 and older, will be focused on creating a do-it-yourself website and how to build your own fan page. Ninjas will learn basic HTML and work on adding CSS and JavaScript to their own website.
Movies and television shows often depict coders as being “wired in,” oftentimes in front of a screen with a black screen and green letters, numbers and symbols flowing across it.
Hancock said it’s very easy to become immersed in your work, especially on time-sensitive projects. That’s why they keep their sessions locked into one or two hours, with scheduled breaks for the two-hour sessions.
Hancock said she taught herself the skill while working in customer service for Dell in Austin. She wound up being interested in coding, so she taught herself HTML and earned a job in the field of web development without a college degree. She now has over 20 years in web development and graphic design.
“In the early days, I was basically using notepad. This was before the days of editors and things to make it easy for you to do these things now,” she said. “Basically, I was going out and finding tutorials written on bulletin boards on how to write code. I was finding someone’s pieces of code, rewriting it and doing it for myself.”
She built her first website on Geo Cities. It was a fan page on blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan.
“Now, there’s more to it than just writing HTML code. Most of the web development I’ve done over the past five to 10 years has been done in WordPress, where you may need to know a little bit of code but you don’t necessarily need to,” she said. “But because I know more, I can do some more advanced things. It’s helpful on that level.”
Hancock, a Front Royal Women’s Resource Center Dare to Dream grant recipient in 2019, came back to Front Royal about three years ago after her oldest son decided to move back to the area.
She opened Code Ninjas on Christmas Day, which served as a way to bring kids in that day to give parents a little break.
Code Ninjas has at least 300 locations across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, but Hancock’s Front Royal location is an independently owned franchise. There are 14 Code Ninjas in Virginia, with the next closest being Gainesville.
For more information on Code Ninjas, including Parents Night Out events, visit Code Ninjas (Front Royal, VA) on Facebook or codeninjas.com/va-front-royal.
