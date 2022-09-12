MIDDLETOWN — For woodworker Jerome Bias, building and teaching about period furnishings is a way of honoring his ancestors who were impacted by slavery.
Now, as Belle Grove Historic Plantation’s artist-in-residence, Bias is bringing that story to visitors of the historic manor house museum.
His interest is in showing how his ancestors and others “crafted a sense of freedom for themselves” even while enslaved.
Bias, 54, can trace multiple sides of his family to slavery, saying it didn’t require too much research, though, since he’s only four generations removed from that time in American history.
His maternal grandfather, born in Macon, Georgia, in 1886, was the son of an enslaved man and a woman enslaver who stayed together after the Civil War.
His paternal grandfather’s mother was enslaved in the Ohio River Valley.
Much of his father’s family hails from Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., as far back as the 1780s. They managed to prove in court that they should be free. He said that different branches of the family had to sue to win their freedom, but they succeeded.
Others, he said, “self-liberated” by running away from their enslavers.
But although Bias feels his family’s past pulling him to teach on this subject, his transition into becoming a craftsman wasn’t so obvious until about 20 years ago.
A North Carolina native, Bias has his undergraduate degree in biology. But teaching was in his blood. His grandmother, born in 1908, was a fifth-generation teacher, he said.
And his grandfather’s father, Hugh Cale, an African American representative in the North Carolina General Assembly, was the president and founder of Elizabeth City State University, a teaching school when it started in 1891.
“My family, we’re teachers. We’re not handy people,” Bias said.
Around the year 2000, that changed.
Engaged to be married at the time, Bias was inspired to build his bride-to-be a king-size, four-poster canopy bed as a wedding gift after the couple fell in love with a similar piece they found in a large furniture warehouse. It was a reproduction of a bed built by Thomas Day, a free North Carolina Black man who lived until the early 1860s.
At $11,000, the bed was too expensive to buy, Bias recalled, so he promised his fiancée he would build it for her, even though he had no experience building anything.
He knew he could do it because Thomas Day had done it.
Before that day, Bias hadn’t known there had been any African American cabinetmakers from that era. As he would later learn, there’s a long and storied history of Southern Black people in America, many of them slaves, who built cabinets, beds and various other quality pieces.
“All I needed to know was there were Black folks that did this, and that was enough to get me going,” he said. “I taught myself how to make this.”
Since then, he has earned a second bachelor’s degree in interior design. He’s also taught classes on the subject and given lectures at the Smithsonian. He was a joiner for Old Salem Museum & Gardens in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and has been a presenter at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Winterthur, Delaware, and with the Slave Dwelling Project each November.
During his residency at Belle Grove, Bias is working on several large reproductions of Black-made pieces, including a china press based on one that’s on display at Historic Locust Grove Plantation in Louisville, Kentucky.
At home, he’s also restoring a 1907 Victorian house where he plans to put some of the reproduction pieces he builds.
This is Belle Grove’s first time having an artist-in-residence in a very long time, said Executive Director Kristen Laise, and it’s Bias’ first time being an artist-in-residence.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “The staff here has been amazing.”
The partnership happened after Bias contacted the National Trust for Historic Preservation to ask about opportunities, and they recommended Belle Grove as a location.
Other National Trust sites have had artists-in-residence, such as musicians and visual artists, but not woodworkers, Laise said.
Bias said he had the idea after returning to his workshop from being at Old Salem and realizing he missed interacting with the people who came to see him.
Bias will be at Belle Grove through Oct. 2, and visitors can chat with him and learn about his work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. There is no cost to see his demonstrations.
Also a chef who does open-hearth cooking, Bias helped with a recent invitation-only dinner provided for African Americans and other descendants of slaves who have traced their history to Belle Grove. He will be available for Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day on Sept. 17 when Belle Grove admission will be free.
His residency is fully funded by the National Trust as a pilot program through the interpretation and education grants.
While Belle Grove is a great location for the particular work he does, Bias said it’s challenging to be there at times.
Being African American, he said, “When I come into this space, I feel it.”
It’s not easy to think how enslaved people had to find moments of joy amid so much fear, pain and trauma, but through his work he wants to understand and acknowledge the experiences that his ancestors had. They might have worked on similar furnishings, he said, and they would have had to search for those small moments of joy that kept people going through otherwise horrible times.
One such moment, he said, could be as simple as a father picking a daisy in a field to bring home to his daughter.
“That’s a moment of crafting freedom,” Bias said.
“And so I’m looking for those similar moments. I’m looking for moments of hope and love.”
Contact Belle Grove at 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown, 540-869-2028 or bellegrove.org.
