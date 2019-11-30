WINCHESTER — In this season of Thanksgiving, many area residents are grateful to have Alicia Vann in their lives.
Vann has dedicated her life to lifting others, both physically and spiritually, through her work and volunteerism.
“She’s very selfless, constantly doing stuff for other people and sacrificing her own time for everybody else,” friend and fellow volunteer Megan Fick said.
By day, the 27-year-old Vann is a physical therapist, helping seniors regain their mobility. At night, she devotes a great deal of her personal time to the nonprofit Winchester Rescue Mission and its shelter for homeless women.
“She’s one of the most loving, kind-hearted and generous people I know,” said Kasie Thomas, a Winchester Rescue Mission volunteer who manages its women’s shelter. “She’s always willing to do whatever, whenever, and you don’t come across that very often.”
Vann started volunteering at the Rescue Mission in 2017, when she moved to the Winchester area from upstate New York. Her first task was helping to serve dinners on Wednesday evenings at the mission’s homeless shelter for men at 435 N. Cameron St.
“She’s very energetic, very passionate about what she does,” said Rescue Mission volunteer Nicole Davis.
“She can’t do enough for people, and she has a heart the size of Virginia,” added Joe Mallen, a volunteer at the men’s shelter.
At the beginning of this year, though, the woman who spends her time helping others needed some help herself. Vann was swimming in student loan debt and in desperate need of a more affordable home.
She sought guidance from her fellow members of Canvas Church in Winchester, where the head pastor is Brandan Thomas — the same man who serves as executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission.
“Brandan said, ‘I have a crazy idea,’” Vann said.
The person who was managing the mission’s women’s shelter at 4 E. Southwerk St., Lauren Clouse, was going on maternity leave, and Brandan Thomas needed someone to mind the store. If Vann accepted the volunteer position, he said, she could stay in an apartment at a second women’s shelter at 10-12 E. Clifford St. that the mission is remodeling for a planned opening early next year.
“I was just astounded,” said Vann, adding she had already been hoping to expand her volunteer work with the Rescue Mission. “So from May until July, I was over at the women’s shelter [on East Southwerk Street] every night, Sunday to Sunday.”
“She’s got a phenomenal attitude, a lot of energy,” Brandan Thomas said. “She has brought a level of professionalism to our case management that’s second to none. ... I’m really grateful for her.”
Many of the things Vann does with her physical therapy patients translated directly to her volunteer work with homeless women.
“Forming one-on-one relationships, getting resources they need and helping their quality of life improve — very, very similar,” she said. “It was astounding to realize my skill set could be used both ways.”
When Clouse was ready to return to work at the beginning of August, Brandan Thomas took advantage of the opportunity to make changes with his staff of volunteers. His wife, Kasie Thomas, was put in charge of the women’s shelter on East Southwerk Street, and Clouse was transitioned into an administrative role for the nonprofit. As for Vann, she moved to an affordable apartment in Berryville and was named lead case manager at the women’s shelter.
Vann quickly learned the best way to help shelter clients create and follow a plan to get back on their feet was by letting them know she genuinely cares.
“When you build a rapport and trust, they start giving you more pieces of their story,” Vann said. “They have good reason not to trust people.”
“It’s the only way they’ve survived up to this point,” Kasie Thomas added.
At the women’s shelter, Vann said, “You can come in, relax and we’re going to help you reach whatever your goal is at your pace, where you’re comfortable. It’s more like a partnership, not a nag-nag-nag.”
The women’s shelter houses an average of three or four clients per night, and Vann starts each of her twice-weekly evening shifts by sitting down and talking with them. Eventually, she said, the women realize she has their best interests at heart.
“If it’s somebody experiencing a severe mental illness like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, it might take us a little longer to break through and have them see [a therapist] before we can discuss any big goals,” Vann said. “Other times, they are self-motivators.”
Once an action plan is created, Vann makes sure the women are properly taking prescribed medication, reporting to appointments on time and prepared, and in many cases, taking the necessary steps to be reunited with their children.
“She’s an amazing young woman who has a heart for the Lord and a passion for people who are less fortunate,” Winchester Rescue Mission volunteer Stacy Newman said. “It’s been a privilege to be part of her journey.”
Vann’s hectic schedule doesn’t allow much time for a social life, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“This is what I’m happy with,” she said. “I have been thinking about dating, getting out there and starting a family, but I wouldn’t change what I’m doing right now. I just love it so much.”
Regardless, Kasie Thomas said she keeps a watchful eye on Vann to make sure she doesn’t take on more than she can handle.
“That’s my biggest concern, that she’s not getting burned out,” Kasie Thomas said. “You can’t help anybody else if you’re in that place.”
Vann said her goal is for the Rescue Mission to offer her a paid position so she can cut back on the hours she performs physical therapy.
The man who runs the mission said she may eventually fulfill that goal.
“My dream is to be able to hire her full-time,” Brandan Thomas said.
For now, though, Vann plans to keep plugging along, taking Sunday afternoons to rest and recharge for the busy weeks ahead.
“I wake up and look forward to every single day, and I take every opportunity as it comes,” she said. “It fills me up and gives me life.”
To learn more about the Winchester Rescue Mission, visit winrescue.org.
