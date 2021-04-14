WINCHESTER — Virginia's booming housing market in 2020 has continued in the Northern Shenandoah Valley through the first quarter of 2021.
A Virginia Realtors report in January showed 13,603 more home sales in 2020 than in 2019 across the Commonwealth, an increase of 10.8% — Virginia’s fastest growth in annual sales transactions in more than five years.
Mike Cooper, principal broker with Cornerstone Business Group in Frederick County, said market data from Bright MLS has shown a nearly 5% increase in home sales in the region when comparing first quarters from 2020 and 2021. Going back to 2019’s first quarter, there’s been a 20% increase, he said.
Cooper said sale prices have also risen.
“If you are in the market for a home, you already know that housing prices are climbing,” Cooper said. “The first quarter 2021 average sales price increased 17.7% over 2020 and 23% over 2019. That can be a budget busting reality for many buyers, but continued low interest rates may be making those price increases less painful.”
According to Bank Rate, current mortgage rates in Virginia are 3.15% for a 30-year fixed, 2.41% for a 15-year fixed, and 2.97% for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage.
The low rates, along with added stimulus check money, could push buyers into the sellers’ market.
Given the current market conditions, Cooper offered a scenario that potential buyers might find themselves in.
“For the sake of simplicity, let's say a two-income family generating an income of $8,000 a month may have a college loan, maybe a car payment and miscellaneous credit card accounts with a revolving balance. Add in a few other living expenses and then check for housing affordability. With lower interest rates today, this family could afford a $331,800 home,” Cooper said. “If they put 10% down when they purchase, their monthly payment would be in the $1,799 range. Ten years ago, that mortgage payment would have been $2,120, but that would have been after the 10% down payment and the addition of discount points. Even in 2015, the same scenario would have generated a monthly payment of $1,899. Housing affordability today may be one of the primary benefits of lower interest rates.”
Industry data show that Frederick County and Winchester had the most homes sold in the first quarter of 2021 with 407 — 333 in Frederick County and 74 in Winchester. The average sales price of those homes was $331,000, up 18.6% from the first quarter in 2020.
Warren County had 168 homes sold in the first quarter of 2021 at an average price of $306,000, up 20%. Shenandoah County had 154 homes sold in quarter one at an average price of $253,000, up 19%. And Clarke County had 64 homes sold at an average price of $471,000, up 16%.
Looking ahead, Virginia Realtors Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant predicts a strong market for the rest of the year.
“While the future may not be crystal clear, the outlook for the economy and housing market in 2021 tends to be positive,” Sturtevant said in a January report. “Pent-up demand for home ownership and the desirability of Virginia communities, along with the resourcefulness of Virginia Realtors, will keep the real estate industry an important part of the state’s economic recovery in the year to come.”
Data show that most homes in the Northern Shenandoah Valley are sold within 30 days.
In Frederick County and Winchester, 327 of the homes sold in the first quarter went off the market within 30 days while 114 in Warren County, 103 in Shenandoah County and 48 in Clarke County sold just as quick.
Many homes also are selling for the original list price, or higher, as multiple offers are made due to lack of inventory.
According to Cooper, 590 houses sold in the region at 100.5% of the original list price in the 0-30 days on the market range. That means 75% of the listings sold for the original list price, or more, in the first quarter of 2021. Another 88 homes sold at 95.99% of the original list price in the first 31-60 days. Only 15% of the remaining home sales stayed on the market longer than 61 days.
Cooper said there's 1.9 months of available inventory in the region, down from 2020 when it was 3.8 months.
“Think about that, less than one month of available inventory,” he said. “The inventory shortage started in August of 2017, and it hasn't had a considerable shift since then. There were 1,094 units listed (in the Northern Shenandoah Valley) in the first quarter of 2021. That is down 14% from the same period in 2020, whereas 2020 saw a 8% increase from 2019. Lack of inventory creates a circular problem. Sellers can't sell because there is nowhere to move, and buyers can't buy because sellers are not selling. The lack of inventory also creates higher demand and higher prices, according the Housing Wire, which predicts a strong housing market for 2021.”
Despite that data, the housing market in the Northern Shenandoah Valley should continue to be strong for sellers, who should continue to expect to get their asking price and sell their home quickly.
“Overall, the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia real estate market is healthy, with the exception of low inventory,” Cooper said. “The high volume of tract builders in the area may help that issue resolve itself, but only time will tell.”
