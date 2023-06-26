WINCHESTER — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) toured the Winchester Regional Airport on Monday as construction continues on the airport authority’s new terminal, learning about some of its future plans and discussing federal funding for infrastructure upgrades.
The visit, which began with a round-table discussion with Kaine and local aviation officials, coincided with ongoing work on key capital improvement projects for the airport like its new terminal and planning for the construction of a second series of new hangars with investment from a Purcellville-based firm.
“I’ve always felt about this airport because of where it is geographically it just has huge opportunity. The Winchester metro is growing very significantly, so I think there is a real upside here,” Kaine said.
According to a press release, Kaine in 2021 helped pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, which included a $295,000 competitive grant awarded for needed environmental assessments at Winchester Regional Airport, as well as over $400 million in funding to Virginia for various airports.
Along with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Kaine in May announced $360,000 in federal funding for the Winchester Regional Airport toward the design of a taxiway, according to a press release.
Kaine and Winchester Regional Airport’s Executive Director Nicholas Sabo spoke about how an attractive regional airport entices new businesses and industry to locate in an area, thereby boosting the local economy.
“It’s a historic time. We’ve never in the life of the airport authority experienced a time like this,” said Sabo, who mentioned the general aviation facility has received more than $8 million in federal grants in the last three years. “We feel like we can change some of the economic outcomes of the Northern Shenandoah Valley because, in terms of scale, attracting businesses could have tremendous benefits for our community.”
All told, Sabo added that Winchester Regional Airport is projected to see $40 million in investment over a five-year period, combining state, federal and private funds.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the airport’s new terminal in March. The $10.2 million project — dubbed the “Terminal of the Future” — involves replacing the existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, built in 1989, with a 16,300-square-foot terminal, representing a 70% size increase.
Funding for the project includes state and federal grants as well as loans the authority will take on. It will be built using U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Community Facilities program financing, a $5 million Virginia General Assembly economic incentive grant and a $4.1 million Virginia Department of Aviation grant.
“Right out front, we are building the Airport Terminal of the Future. It’s not just tongue-in-cheek,” Sabo said. “We designed that facility to understand, ‘What are the future trends? What should we be building toward?’”
Designed to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards, the new terminal will include leaseable office space and a multipurpose business center. The space could be utilized to serve aeronautical purposes, businesses, economic development agencies, civic groups, local governments and more, according to a press release.
Another project that has gone live recently is the KOKV Hangars Project, led by Purcellville-based TMG Construction Corporation — one that will bring 32 private hangars to the airport over a six-year period. A 20,000-square-foot facility that holds six box-style hangars was completed in December.
“What I am really impressed with is the ability to build more hangars. There is a footprint here that enables development, and they have had success in getting developers to come in and pay the full freight themselves,” Kaine said.
Kaine championed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which contained $550 billion in entirely new investment in the nation’s infrastructure, signed into law by President Biden in November of 2021.
“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is the biggest investment Congress has made in infrastructure, probably since the interstate highway system in the 1950s, so it’s airports, it’s ports, it’s roads, rails, bridges, it’s power grid,” Kaine said. “We, as a nation, need to be doing more of this, more infrastructure, more construction, because it is key to the economy.”
Kaine, 65, who served as Virginia governor from 2006 to 2010, announced in January his decision to seek a third term in the U.S. Senate.
“I really feel like in the last couple of years — bipartisan infrastructure bill, bipartisan manufacturing bill, returning the congressional directed expenditures, bipartisan gun control safety bill — we have just really hit stride in terms of being able to do things that lead to projects like this,” he said. “But there’s just more work to do. I feel like I’m energetic, still youthful.”
While in Winchester Kaine also toured Valley Health’s telehealth facilities and took part in a roundtable discussion with health providers to discuss the need to expand telehealth services in Virginia. In December, Kaine secured $1.5 million in congressionally directed spending in this year’s annual government funding bill to help Valley Health purchase telehealth equipment and expand behavioral health services.
