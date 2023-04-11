BERRYVILLE — Preserving farmland is a major concern throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) learned from constituents Tuesday morning.
At Audley Farm near Berryville, Warner met with farmers, agribusiness operators, local officials and others from the region to hear their concerns about Virginia's agriculture industry. He expressed a desire to work with federal lawmakers to try and find ways to resolve issues facing the industry.
His visit came amid ongoing efforts by Congress to renew the Farm Bill later this year. The legislation, which must be re-enacted every five years, sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry policy, according to the Senate Agriculture Committee's website.
"On some of these issues, I'm knowledgeable but I'm not a full expert," Warner admitted.
Virginia has remained stable in recent years, Warner said, in terms of its overall amount of farmland. But that doesn't mean certain jurisdictions haven't lost any, he said.
Bev McKay, the White Post District member of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, told him the county has lost about 1,000 acres of farmland. He cited nutrient credit programs and installations of solar energy equipment as being largely responsible.
"The two of them together are detrimental to expanding agriculture in Clarke County," McKay said.
Landowners can obtain nutrient credits by planting trees to convert farmland to forests, thereby keeping soil contaminants — such as chemicals used in raising crops — from getting into waterways. They can sell their credits, through nutrient credit "banks," to developers unable to mitigate stormwater contamination problems stemming from their projects.
McKay indicated he's seen little evidence that tree-planting is helping rivers and streams in the area.
"These credits are being traded, yet water is still getting contaminated," said Cheryl Cullers, the Warren County Board of Supervisors' South River District representative.
Commercial solar panels have been installed on prime farmland in Clarke County, McKay said.
Warner said he understands McKay's and Cullers' concerns and pledged to look into them. He predicted, though, that the situation could get worse before it gets better.
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, said she's generally supportive of alternative energy sources like solar and wind.
"But not if it means losing the food we eat" that is grown on farms, Gooditis said. "Protecting farmland is the big thing for me."
She mentioned legislation the Virginia General Assembly recently passed preventing foreign adversaries — China, for example — from buying farmland in Virginia. It's been a "ticklish" issue, she said, coming up with the right wording to ensure the legislation just targets those governments, not their individual citizens.
One audience member, Melanie Thornberry, cited a need for resources to help younger people get started in farming.
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) Commissioner Joseph Guthrie said low-interest loans and other assistance are available for them.
Warner suggested developing a "one-stop shop" where they could go to learn about those offerings.
Gooditis, who recently announced she won't seek re-election, mentioned the Dairy Producers Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program. Legislation that she and state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, sponsored enabled VDACS to establish the program in 2021.
The program reimburses Virginia dairies for premium payments made to the federal Dairy Margin Coverage Program, a voluntary risk management effort. Legislation passed this year extends the fund through July 1, 2028.
"I've heard from farmers all over Virginia that it's been helpful to them," Gooditis said.
Guthrie pointed out there have been only two cases of avian flu so far this year on commercial turkey farms in the state. Both were contained, he said.
Still, VDACS remains "very vigilant" about the possibility of an outbreak occurring, he said. "It's one of our biggest concerns."
About 100 people attend Tuesday's discussion. Despite agriculture being its focus, some general economic issues came up during the conversation.
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley employees were concerned about low-income households seeing drastic reductions in their SNAP benefits when emergency allotments from the COVID-19 pandemic ended.
SNAP, formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is the successor to food stamps. Benefits now are provided electronically.
United Way President/CEO Kaycee Childress said she knows of a person whose monthly benefits suddenly dropped from $400 to $22.
"People are getting to the edge of falling into severe poverty," said Childress. She referred to studies showing people now are paying significantly more for food than they were a year ago.
Jennifer Hall, senior director of community investment for the local United Way, said more than 40% of people in the agency's service territory are "struggling to put food on the table."
Warner said he's aware that some people have qualified for public assistance one month but not the next.
Regarding foreign adversaries, the senator said he's "enormously concerned" about technology and economic competition between the United States and China.
Among communist nations, "the (former) Soviet Union was a military threat," Warner recalled. "It never really was an economic threat," but China is.
Yet China is the largest market for U.S. agricultural exports, he noted.
"I hope we don't end up with some break" in trade relations, said Warner.
That could happen, he added, if China tries to seize Taiwan, or if it provides Russia weapons to use against Ukraine.
