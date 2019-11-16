WINCHESTER — Staff from the office of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) will host a Kaine Connects session from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Eagles Board Room on the Our Health campus, 329 N. Cameron St. in Winchester.
Area residents with questions or issues involving federal agencies and services are encouraged to schedule an appointment by emailing Kaine staff assistant Rachel Reibach at Rachel_Reibach@kaine.senate.gov. Walk-in visitors will be accommodated as staff is available.
Kaine served as lieutenant governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006, and as the commonwealth’s 70th governor from 2006 to 2010. In 2012, he was elected to his first six-year term as one of two United States senators from Virginia, a seat he retained following an unsuccessful run in 2016 as the Democratic nominee for vice president. Kaine was also chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2009 to 2011.
For more information about Kaine and his Kaine Connects sessions, visit kaine.senate.gov.
