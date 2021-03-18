If your mail’s been late, join the club.
Virginia is experiencing some of the slowest delivery delays in the nation, according to U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark R. Warner (both D-Va.). And people in U.S. Postal Service’s Northern Virginia Postal District, which includes the post offices in Clarke and Frederick counties and Winchester, are getting the slowest deliveries.
In December, 52.4% of mail was delivered on time in the Northern Virginia Postal District, according to a Wednesday news release from the senators that relied on USPS data. In the Appalachian Postal District, it was 67% and in the Richmond Postal District it was 55.1%. The abysmal numbers are far below the postal service’s 96% on-time goal.
The senators are pushing for a quick confirmation of Democratic President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the USPS Board of Governors to rectify the delays, which they blame on U.S Postmaster Louis DeJoy. The majority of board members are Republican appointees. After DeJoy was appointed by the board in May, overtime and extra trips were cut resulting in drastically slower delivery times.
“Once Biden’s nominees to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors are confirmed, they can provide strict oversight over DeJoy’s ten-year strategic plan for postal operations, which has not been publicly released, but is expected to call for higher postage rates and further slowing of mail deliveries, according to media reports and congressional testimony,” said the Wednesday news release from Kaine and Warner.
DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman who never worked for the USPS unlike many other postmasters, since 2016 has contributed $2 million to the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump, according to The Washington Post. Critics say DeJoy was installed on behalf of Trump to delay and discourage mail-in voting, which Democrats tend to use more than Republicans.
Supporters say DeJoy inherited an agency hemorrhaging money due to a crushing and unprecedented congressional mandate requiring pre-funding payment of retiree benefits 75 years in advance.
DeJoy also came aboard amid a long decline in mail volume due to email and online bill payments. In 2000, the USPS delivered about 103.5 billion pieces of first-class mail.
Last year, it was down by nearly half to 52.6 billion.
The Winchester Post Office, which employs 101 workers including 70 letter carriers, handles about 25.1 million in annual volume, according to Felicia Lott, USPS spokeswoman for the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., districts. The Berryville Post Office employs 15, including 11 carriers. It handles about 14,000 packages annually. The Boyce Post Office employs eight, including four carriers. Information on Boyce’s annual volume wasn’t available Wednesday.
Lott said in an email last month that no mailboxes or mail-sorting machines have been removed in Berryville, Boyce or Winchester since DeJoy took over. She said the postal service has dealt with a record number of items since the pandemic was declared a year ago as people ordered more online. The surge came during workforce shortages due to employees getting infected with the coronavirus or quarantining after being exposed to someone infected.
Lott said DeJoy implemented several measures to deal with the surge during the peak holiday season. They included:
Fully utilizing overtime and increasing full-time staffing by 10,000 nationally.
An organizational realignment in August allowing executives to respond quicker to problems.
Extending leases on annexes to allow for more processing during the holidays.
Lott said the postal service appreciates customers’ “understanding and patience as service standards continue to return to normal in most areas.”
However, Kaine and Warner expressed skepticism about things returning to normal under DeJoy, who last month told Congress he planned to stay “a long time” and to “get used to me.” He testified that 80% of first-class mail was being delivered on time this year.
In a Wednesday letter to Sen. Gary Charles Peters Sr.. D-Mich., chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Sen. Charles Ellis “Chuck” Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate majority leader, Kaine and Warner wrote that DeJoy’s plan would lead to “codifying” delivery delays and higher mail prices. They cited DeJoy’s testimony that he is considering eliminating two-day delivery for local, first-class mail.
“The American people deserve a full board to consider the proposed plans to ensure that unacceptable delays in the delivery of bills, medicine and letters to not persist,” Kaine and Warner wrote. “Of particular importance is consideration of the strategic plan is the input of postal workers and [postal] unions.”
