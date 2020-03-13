WINCHESTER — Local retirement communities and nursing homes are limiting visiting hours, canceling outings and screening guests to protect residents from becoming infected with COVID-19, one of seven strains of coronavirus.
Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 than most of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury, with about 385 residents aged 62 and up, canceled several public events including the monthly Fireside Recital and the Bistro Concert scheduled for March 20.
“We had a group of residents that were going to try to go on a cruise in the next month or two,” said Michael Williams, administrator for the life care community off North Frederick Pike. “Obviously, we had to pull the plug on that.”
Williams said there are 320 staff members, who are taking precautions to make sure their hands are washed and that the facility is clean. Although SVWC is not limiting visiting hours, it has increased signage and communication for guests. Staff members are requesting visitors who have recently traveled out of the country to refrain from visiting for at least 14 days after their return to make sure they do not exhibit any symptoms of the virus, he said.
The Village at Orchard Ridge, a senior living facility off Northwestern Pike with 450 residents and 100 staff members, is also taking measures to protect its residents. Allison Combs, sales and marketing director for National Lutheran Communities and Services, said that staff have been educating residents about proper hygiene, washing hands, social distancing and using a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
Since March 5, the Village at Orchard Ridge has conducted electronic and paper screenings for all residents and staff, asking questions about symptoms they may have and if they had traveled internationally. Visitation is allowed 24 hours a day.
Residents of the Village at Orchard Ridge’s cottages and apartments who show any symptoms of the virus or who have traveled internationally have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Residents staying at the senior living facility’s health center are isolated from other residents while undergoing care.
“The word isolated is such a harsh word, but really what that means is we designate two team members to be the ones to take care of those residents,” Combs said. “And they take care of their daily care, their social interaction and also their meals. It’s not that they are left alone, but we designate specific team members to only be caring for them with specific protections and protection equipment, according to what the conditions are.”
The Green Valley Commons at 549 Valley Mill Road and and its sister assisted-living facility Green Valley Manor at 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. are restricting visiting hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and making visitors undergo a screening before they can enter a building.
“We are very, very much on the point making sure everyone is healthy enough to be in here,” said Director Kristian Sawyer. “We also ask people who have traveled into high traffic areas for that virus, ask families if you are sick to please stay away. If you have traveled out of the country, please stay away.”
Sawyer said if anyone residing at either facility started showing signs of COVID-19, they will be asked to stay in their rooms. Medical services will be brought to them.
At Spring Arbor senior living at 2093 Northwestern Pike, visiting hours have been limited from 24 hours a day to 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors are required to check in. Executive Director Cynthia Friend said visitors are asked not to come if they are sick, and everyone is required to practice thorough hand washing.
Community outings have also been canceled, although Friend said “we are adding things inside the community to compensate.” Friend said Spring Arbor will follow all the recommendations made by the CDC.
At the Willows at Meadow Branch assisted senior living facility at 1881 Harvest Drive, all sponsored outings have been canceled for the month of March.
“We are not taking residents out of the buildings,” said Administrator Linda Duvall. “We have also canceled all of our entertainment for this month.”
Duvall said the youngest resident is 69 and the oldest is 101. The facility can house 79 residents and there are currently 60 staff.
Duvall said the safety of the residents is “our top priority” and staff members who are sick must stay home and be cleared by a doctor before they can come back. The staff have also been mandated to frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer.
The Willows at Meadow Branch is also asking nonessential visitors and family members who have flu-like or respiratory symptoms to not visit. “We have a very vulnerable population here,” Duvall said.
For more information about COVID-19, visit: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.