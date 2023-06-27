WINCHESTER — Want to guarantee a rainy day? Plan an outdoor picnic for a few hundred people.
That’s exactly what happened Tuesday when Seniors First (formerly the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging) invited clients from all six of its regional senior centers to gather in Winchester for an early Fourth of July picnic.
“We have a little bit over 200 [attendees] here today,” said Tina Landis, manager of the Winchester Senior Center in Jim Barnett Park’s Active Living Center. “The turnout’s pretty good.”
Shortly after a parade of buses finished unloading passengers from as far away as Luray and southern Shenandoah County, a light drizzle brought an early end to the lawn games — ax throwing, Spring Fling and bucket toss — that had been set up on the lawn of Winchester Elks Lodge 867 at 466 Front Royal Pike.
But a little bit of rain wasn’t enough to dampen the enthusiasm of the seniors in attendance. They just moved inside the Elks Lodge and kept the party rolling while hoping for the clouds to part.
Three musicians took turns performing for the seniors, and the music inspired several of them to hit the dance floor while they waited for hamburgers, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, green beans and dessert to be served for lunch.
In between songs, Landis and other Seniors First organizers stepped onstage and borrowed the microphone to announce several prize drawings.
Marsha LeBrecht, director of senior center operations for Seniors First, said events like Tuesday’s picnic that bring together people from all six senior centers are usually held three or four times per year. Additionally, each individual senior center averages about one outing per month.
When asked what the next collective event will be, LeBrecht laughed and said, “I don’t know! We haven’t planned it yet.”
Whatever and wherever it is, Seniors First will rely on volunteers to help make sure everything goes swimmingly. One of the volunteers who stepped up on Tuesday was Elks Lodge member Dee Dee Schaffer.
“I love the seniors and I feel like I need to help them, you know?” Schaffer said. “We’re all going to be a senior one day and I hope someone helps me when I get older.”
Another person who came out to lend a hand was Cindy Palmer, who worked for the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging for 39 years.
“I retired seven years ago,” Palmer said. “I come back on an as-needed basis.”
Tuesday’s strong turnout for the Seniors First summer picnic was testament to how its senior centers in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties have bounced back after the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the coronavirus forced the temporary closures of the senior centers starting in March 2020, Landis said attendance was starting to dip to as low as 20 people per day.
“After COVID, I have anywhere from 40 to 50 people that come into my center [in Winchester],” she said.
“People finally feel comfortable after COVID,” LeBrecht added. “Every day, we’ve got people calling and joining. They’re really growing.”
The nonprofit’s six senior centers give people age 60 and over a place to go four days a week to socialize, dine together, play games, participate in field trips and activities, expand their knowledge and more.
Ella Jackson, a Seniors First client who attended Tuesday’s picnic, said she goes to the Winchester Senior Center every day it’s open.
“We play games and have entertainment, people who come in and sing,” Jackson said.
Delores Knight said she and her daughter, Debbie Knight, have been going to the Winchester Senior Center almost as much as Jackson ever since they joined a few months ago.
“Everything is nice,” Delores Knight said. “We get together and talk and play games. We enjoy going to the center.”
All six Seniors First senior centers in the Shenandoah Valley are currently accepting new participants and there is no waiting list to join. For eligibility requirements and more information, visit seniorsfirst.info.
