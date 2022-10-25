As the weather gets colder and the days shorter, challenges start to emerge for people who have seasonal affective disorder.
Considered a type of depression, the disorder, also called SAD, has a big impact on people’s moods starting in mid to late fall and lasting through the winter, said Molly Tahmaseb, a licensed clinical social worker with Valley Health at Winchester Medical Center’s outpatient behavioral health program.
Because it’s often provoked by isolation, SAD can especially affect seniors and others who spend a lot of time inside apart from their family and friends.
“Seniors tend to really struggle with isolation,” Tahmaseb said.
Those affected by SAD also tend to be less active and less sociable during the winter, she said, and can experience physiological changes in addition to feeling lonely and depressed.
Though a form of depression, SAD is not exclusive to people diagnosed with other types of depression, said Tahmaseb.
“Some folks feel completely within their baseline the rest of the year but are heavily affected during the fall,” she said.
Others have year-round depression that can get worse during the winter.
The National Institutes of Health lists the following signs and symptoms of depression and SAD that people should watch for:
Symptoms of major depression may include:
Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day
Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed
Experiencing changes in appetite or weight
Having problems with sleep
Feeling sluggish or agitated
Having low energy
Feeling hopeless or worthless
Having difficulty concentrating
Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide
For winter-pattern SAD, additional specific symptoms may include:
Oversleeping (hypersomnia)
Overeating, particularly with a craving for carbohydrates
Weight gain
Social withdrawal (feeling like “hibernating”)
Though SAD is usually associated with the winter, the NIH also lists the following summer-pattern SAD symptoms:
Trouble sleeping (insomnia)
Poor appetite, leading to weight loss
Restlessness and agitation
Anxiety
Episodes of violent behavior
Because SAD is triggered by seasonal changes, it can affect people during the warmer months too, said Ben Clark, a licensed professional therapist with Thriveworks in Woodbridge.
Symptoms can evolve and worsen, he said, if people are isolated during long stretches of high heat or illness during the summer or if they’re worried over the expense of cooling their home.
Many of Clark’s patients have been able to recognize a time of year when they feel that mood has a bigger impact on their mental health.
“Of course, people often have opinions related to how the weather feels,” he said. “I think recognizing all these things are important because you know how it affects you and how you feel.”
With older clients, he said he’s noticed concern in both hot and cold seasons.
“[E]ither one can isolate their ability to go outside, be social, get natural vitamin D, and a host of other concerns,” he said in a recent email.
Reasons include long periods indoors, long bouts of little exercise, stints of not visiting with family or friends and times when they’re otherwise feeling down.
Before starting any specific treatment, Tahmaseb said, people affected by SAD should contact their primary care physician or mental health professional.
Treatments can include light therapy such as lightboxes that emit a special type of light to counteract the longer stretches of darkness in winter, but Tahmaseb said these methods shouldn’t be used carelessly.
“They can be misused or not used effectively,” she said.
Another helpful treatment is talk therapy, and Tahmaseb said her office provides traditional outpatient psychotherapy that helps patients with SAD.
Clark primarily uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) as well as talk therapy. This helps clients “learn awareness of how and when their moods shift, because of a trigger, a thought, personal interactions and/or environments,” he said.
“Then by identifying their preferred coping skills, we process and practice how to use them to be able [to] cope with difficult situations, moods and experiences,” Clark said.
Those who know they suffer feelings of isolation during the winter can make plans starting in the fall to see their loved ones more often or to sign up for classes around the community or at area senior centers hosted through the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, which recently rebranded as Seniors First.
Additionally, they can implement daily coping skills, which Tahmaseb said a therapist can help with.
“Catching seasonal affective disorder early is crucial,” she said.
Those who are experiencing severe symptoms of depression and are thinking of harming themselves are encouraged to call the nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.
“With our program being intensive outpatient behavioral health, we often encounter individuals who are thinking about ending their life,” said Tiffany Markwood, a licensed clinical social worker with Valley Health Outpatient Behavioral Health, which has offices in Winchester and Woodstock.
The 988 phone number, launched July 16, provides an easier connection for those going through a crisis, she said, than the previous 10-digit number.
“It’s just a new iteration. A new number essentially,” Markwood said.
A three-digit number is easier to remember, she said, making it more accessible for anyone, but especially older people.
Lifestyle changes, such as getting more exercise and being outside more, are also primary remedies that Tahmaseb promotes to her patients whatever time of year.
“They still recommend, even when it’s cold… getting outside regardless if there’s a significant amount of sunlight,” she said. “Even if it’s for 10, 15 minutes. And that regularity is going to be really important.”
Clark agreed about the importance of regularity.
“I talk with clients about daily routine,” he said. “How to help your symptoms.”
A self-described “outdoor person,” Clark works with ski and bike patrol at Bryce Resort in Basye and said he recommends the outdoors to his patients whenever possible.
“You need to get some fresh air,” he said. “Being inside all day is not good.”
For Valley Health’s resources about SAD, call 540-536-4881.
To see the effects of exercise on the brain, Clark recommended https://ccconlineed.instructure.com/courses/1895/pages/physical-activity-student-brains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.