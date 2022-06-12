SALEM — A look at the Clarke County boys' soccer team's roster shows they'll be loaded in 2023 — four midfielders/forwards with at least nine goals and eight assists, another midfielder who started numerous games, a starting goalkeeper, two starting defenders, and another defender who played a significant role in the state tournament.
The Eagles won't ever forget the six-player senior class that led them to their first state championship since 2006, though. And those seniors won't ever forget what it meant to be a part of such a historic season.
The group featured an impact newcomer in midfielder Menes Ajyeman — whose father Sabre got to see him play for the first time all season this weekend after getting time off from his military commitment in South Korea — and veterans Caleb Neiman and Harim Torres (forwards), Jesus Ramirez and Colin Moran (defenders) and TJ Lowery (goalkeeper).
"I don't even know how to describe right now the feeling of getting the ring that we've been dreaming about since last year," said Ramirez, an All-Region 2B center back who will play for NCAA Division III Ferrum College next year. "I love these guys. All of them mean something to me. I love the coaches, everybody who's helped me get this far. I definitely appreciate these guys a lot."
Clarke County head coach Patrick Casey — who took over in 2017 — definitely the appreciated the drive of a senior class led by Neiman, the Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year who set a school-record with 45 goals and added 11 assists.
"So focused, so motivated," said Casey of the senior class. "The loss last year at home to Nandua [in the state semifinals] really hurt, and they did not want to experience that again. They did everything all year to make sure they could be here today. They were incredible leaders. We're very proud of them and happy for them, and we're excited to see what they do next."
A starting outside back, Moran certainly gave his all to be on the field. Casey said Friday that Moran has been dealing with back problems for a month, and he was only able to play about 10 minutes on Saturday before he came out.
"It just kept on getting aggravated each game, but I kept on trying to work through it," Moran said. "Today, it just locked it up on me."
Moran didn't have full championship experience he wanted, but at least he knows he was a integral piece of a state champion.
"It's awesome [being part of this team]," Moran said. "I'm really proud of everyone. Even just from the sidelines, I was happy to watch my team. It was a good game to watch and cheer on. And I was still able to talk to my teammates and try to figure out different things that were happening, and we did well.
"I'm been with this program since eighth grade [as a JV player]. I've watched other teams try and not win. I'm really happy that this year, we were able to do it, especially with the six seniors we have. I'm just proud of the team."
Torres had four goals and four assists this year after earning All-Region honors last season. Lowery sat behind Kyler Darlington this year but Casey said he played a significant role in the team's success.
"He was vitally important to the chemistry of the group that we've got here, and he made sure that we can run practices efficiently," Casey said.
Ajyeman's time with Clarke was the shortest, but it couldn't have been more sweet. The 16-year-old who skipped two grades had 15 goals and an area-best 27 assists, including one assist in each of the Eagles' three state tournament games.
Making this weekend even sweeter for Ajyeman is that his father got to see him play in a Clarke County uniform for the first time. Ajyeman said Sabre has been in South Korea since July, and the last time he saw him was for two days at Christmas. Ajyeman said Sabre has been part of the military for 22 years.
Ajyeman found out on Wednesday that Sabre would be making the trip to Salem.
"He called [my family] and said he was in town, and we all got super excited," Ajyeman said. "He was here to watch me. He hadn't seen me play since July, so I was excited. I've improved since then. I just wanted to make him proud and put on a good show."
Ajyeman certainly put on a good show, creating opportunities for others and himself with his skills. His long pass over the top to Neiman less two minutes into the second half resulted in the game-winning goal. And Sabre's pride in his son couldn't have been more obvious — he embraced him in a significantly long hug not long after the team had one final breakdown chant for the year.
"I wanted to win [the state title] for him, and we did it," Ajyeman said. "It's all props to the team. I try to do my best for them, and they bring the best out in me."
Ajyeman said he's glad Neiman, Ramirez and junior Leo Morris persuaded him to join the team. Ajyeman will return to focusing on club ball again next year and would like to play in college in 2023-24.
"People on this team are like brothers to me," Ajyeman said. "Being around them makes me happy. A lot of the seniors here, I've known for a long time and are some of my best friends. We wanted to make this season memorable. We brought it all out on the field today, and it paid off."
