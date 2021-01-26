WINCHESTER — Construction on the Senseny Place affordable senior housing complex is expected to start in April.
Senseny Place is being developed by Alexandria-based Wesley Housing Corporation. It will have 63 units and be built behind St. Paul’s On-the-Hill Episcopal Church at 1527 Senseny Road in Frederick County. Construction costs are estimated at $16 million.
Last week, the project’s site plan was reviewed by the Frederick County Planning Commission. Rosa Estrada, a development coordinator for Wesley Housing Corporation, told The Star that the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors should provide approval during upcoming meetings.
The four-story, L-shaped complex will be built on the church’s 4.97-acre property. It will feature 43 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments. At least one member of the household must be age 62 or older.
In conjunction with the project, the existing St. Paul’s On-the-Hill Church will be demolished and replaced with a new building.
“The exterior design of the St. Paul’s On the Hill Sacred Space and Senseny Place Senior Housing project is inspired by the Episcopal tradition of craftsman style, board and batten church structures,” Estrada wrote in a Monday email to The Star. “The design features both board and batten and brick detailing and is planned to have a red church entry door as a nod to a traditional Episcopal Church element.”
Estrada said Wesley Housing has received the requisite financing to go to construction closing, with work slated to begin in April. The project will take about 12 months to build.
In September 2018, the Board of Supervisors gave approval for the project to move forward when it voted 5-2 to amend the county’s comprehensive plan and change the land-use designation for the church property, which increased the number of units that can be built per acre from 10 to 14.
