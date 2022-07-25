WINCHESTER — Construction on Senseny Place — a $17 million apartment complex for low-income senior citizens — is almost complete and slated to be ready for occupancy this fall.
Located at 1527 Senseny Road in Frederick County, the complex is being developed by Alexandria-based Wesley Housing, a nonprofit affordable housing developer. It will be an independent-living community with 43 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom rental units. Residents must be 55 and older, with a household income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI).
Amenities include a community room, wellness suite, exercise room, onsite laundry facilities and onsite management.
Rent for each unit will vary according to the household’s income as a percentage of the AMI, and it could range from $430 to $1,185 per month, depending on various factors.
Construction on the apartments began last summer at the site of the former St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church, which was razed. The congregation, which supports making affordable housing available for senior citizens in the community, is leasing the property to Wesley Housing for 99 years for $10,000 per year.
“St. Paul’s on-the-Hill is delighted that Senseny Place is about to open,” said the Rev. Susan MacDonald. “Over the years, thousands of people will cross the threshold to reside in safe and affordable housing. We have sacrificed our land and our church home so that others might live. We are confident Wesley Housing will create a welcoming and well-managed community. And for the church, the building will always represent holy ground.”
Construction should wrap up in August, and residents should be able to start moving into the apartments in September. Applications for prospective tenants are currently being accepted.
“First of all, we’re thrilled that this is almost done,” said Wesley Housing President and CEO Shelley Murphy. “The project is 100% affordable to a range of incomes, hence the difference in rent levels, depending upon what people can afford to pay. So, we really look forward to becoming a part of the larger Winchester community and to bring affordable senior housing to that part of the Winchester community where there isn’t a great deal of housing that’s affordable for seniors.”
Murphy previously said the project was made possible through tax credits and partnerships with Truist, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Shenandoah University, Greenway Engineering, Morgan Keller, Winks Snowa Architects and Virginia Housing.
Senseny Place is one of several housing developments managed by Wesley Housing’s subsidiary, Wesley Property Management.
This week, Wesley Property Management announced plans to lease nearly 400 affordable housing units by the fall, according to a news release. With 22 owned and operated affordable housing communities (1,280 units) and counting, Wesley Housing’s wholly owned subsidiary, Wesley Property Management, will experience a 20% growth in the number of units managed over the next six months, serving an estimated 1,200 additional residents. This marks the busiest period of development and lease-up activity in the organization’s history.
For more information on Senseny Place, visit: www.sensenyplace.com.
