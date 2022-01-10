HARRISONBURG — COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record high in Virginia on Friday and Sentara announced it will pause non-emergency surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing at its hospitals.
Friday’s “statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count of 3,329 is a one-day record since the pandemic began, eclipsing the previous one-day peak of 3,201 hospitalizations on Jan. 13, 2021,” said Julian Walker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association in an email.
The number of Virginians in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment has increased 194% over the past month, according to Walker.
Sentara announced it would pause surgeries beginning today as the number of people in Sentara’s hospitals getting treated for COVID-19 more than doubled over the last week and more than quadrupled over the last month, according to a press release from the health care conglomerate.
“Because our team members are stretched to their capacity, starting Monday, January 10, 2022, Sentara Healthcare is postponing all hospital-based non-emergent surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing to ensure the safety and quality of care for all patients,” the release said. “We will reschedule impacted procedures, surgeries and diagnostic testing to a later date after the current surge has passed. Patients with an impacted surgery or procedure will be contacted directly with further information.”
Sixty-six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Sentara RMH Medical Center as of Friday, making up 36% of the hospital’s total inpatient population, according to the most recent data available from the hospital.
“We’re seeing the wave rise everywhere ,” said Dr. Jordan Asher, chief physician executive at Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare, in a call with media Thursday.
He implored residents to get vaccinated for themselves and to get vaccinated and wear masks to reduce the chance family members, neighbors and others could get the virus.
“Please, do your part because you might not be the one that gets sick and needs our care in the hospital, but someone else will,” he said.
Statewide, unvaccinated people were hospitalized at four times the rate of the vaccinated and only 1.6% of the nearly 5.7 million vaccinated Virginians have tested positive for the virus. Only 0.0172% of those vaccinated have died, according to Friday data from VDH.
Nearly 300 local residents have died from the virus — 116 people who lived in Harrisonburg and 182 who lived in Rockingham County, according to VDH data.
The most recent death recorded was of a Rockingham County resident on Monday, according to VDH.
Over half the county’s residents, 52.8%, have been fully vaccinated and roughly 5% are waiting to get their second shot. In the city, 52.2% of residents are fully vaccinated, while over 6% of residents are waiting to get their second shot, according to VDH data.
Statewide, nearly 78% of Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to VDH data.
