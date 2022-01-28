HARRISONBURG — Sentara RMH Medical Center and the other hospitals in the Sentara network are anticipated to resume non-emergency surgeries, procedures and testing on Monday — dependent on the hospital’s capacity to do so, according to a Thursday press release.
Factors include blood inventory levels, which may be low due to a national blood shortage; the number of staff available to work, which may be constrained by self-quarantining; demand in emergency and inpatient units; and weather, according to the release.
On Thursday morning, there were 66 patients at Sentara RMH with COVID-19 — tied for second with Sentara Obici in Suffolk for the most cases in the network’s dozen hospitals behind Sentara Norfolk General, where there were 68 inpatients being treated for COVID.
Thirty-four percent of Sentara RMH’s inpatients on Thursday were there for COVID-19, according to Sentara data.
While the latest COVID-19 surge continued upwards in early January, setting new hospitalization records daily, Sentara announced on Jan. 7 it would pause nonemergency surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing at its hospitals on Jan. 10.
On the day of the announcement, there were 66 people in Sentara RMH being treated for COVID-19.
The number of people in Sentara’s hospitals getting treated for COVID-19 more than doubled over the week before the announcement and more than quadrupled over the month, according to a Jan. 7 press release from the Norfolk-based health care provider.
To deal with staffing issues, Sentara has begun a “first-of-its-kind” volunteer program with staff from corporate, hospital support and health plan divisions to work in nonclinical roles, the Thursday release said.
“We are grateful to share that we received volunteer interest from nearly 500 non-clinical team members. In the first week of the program, volunteers covered more than 380 shifts throughout most Sentara hospitals,” the release said. “A dedicated team has been working hard to match available roles and volunteer interest with open shifts at all participating locations. The use of non-clinical team member volunteers will be used throughout the system through Feb. 12 and then decided on a weekly basis depending on our frontline team member needs.”
