WINCHESTER — The sentencing of Larry Lee Mullenax III for killing Sarah Michelle Curran has been delayed to allow his new lawyers to study his case.
Mullenax pleaded guilty in Frederick Circuit Court to first-degree murder on March 30. As part of the plea bargain, his sentence is capped at 50 years.
The sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday. But after Mullenax’s plea, defense attorney Tyler P. Simmers withdrew as his court-appointed lawyer. Attorneys Charles Billman and Timothy Mayfield have replaced him.
Mullenax killed Curran at a homeless encampment off Baker Lane and Fort Collier Road on July 16, 2020, and hid her body. He beat, choked, stabbed and tried to drown Curran before smashing her head with a rock. Her body was discovered by police on July 23, 2020. Police said Mullenax, who had dated Curran, confessed to the killing shortly after her body was found.
Authorities haven’t given a motive, but three encampment residents told The Winchester Star after the killing that Curran and Mullenax had argued about Mullenax dating Clara Ann Perdue, who is accused of helping conceal Curran’s body.
Police said Perdue told investigators Mullenax had discussed killing Curran for several weeks before the homicide. Perdue, who prosecutors said was faking insanity to avoid punishment, is due back in court on Oct. 21.
The 22-year-old Curran, who had Asperger’s Syndrome, was a Handley High School graduate who volunteered at the Congregational Community Action Project food pantry and the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter. At a memorial for her, friends praised her generosity and outgoing nature.
