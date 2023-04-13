WINCHESTER — Sentencing has been delayed for a Winchester man convicted of raping and sodomizing a 24-year-old autistic woman who reportedly has the intellectual capacity of someone half her age.
Andre Robert Israel, 36, was found guilty on Feb. 3 following a two-day jury trial in Frederick County Circuit Court. Israel was initially charged with 10 offenses stemming from his assault of the woman, but the jury handed down convictions on six of those charges: Rape, object sexual penetration, two felony counts of sodomy and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
According to court records, Israel was an overnight guest in the woman’s home on Nov. 17, 2020, when he entered her bedroom and said he wanted to snuggle. When the woman told him no, Israel groped her, performed oral sex and penetrated the victim.
Israel, who faces life in prison, was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday but proceedings were delayed due to a reported breakdown in communications between him and his attorney, Thomas Fox.
“Mr. Israel has refused to discuss the case or meet with counsel, and counsel has been unable to discuss sentencing or the PSI (pre-sentencing investigation) with the defendant,” Fox wrote in a motion filed Monday.
On Tuesday, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Madden denied Fox’s motion and directed him to try to get his client to cooperate. Israel’s sentencing hearing was postponed to May 25.
Israel has been held without bail since July 21, 2021, in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester.
